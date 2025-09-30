Deputy President Paul Mashatile embarks on service delivery working visit to Qunu at in the OR Tambo District, 2 Oct

Deputy President Paul Mashatile will on Thursday, 02 October 2025, embark on a service delivery working visit to the community of Qunu, in OR Tambo District Municipality in the Eastern Cape Province as part of government efforts to strengthen the capacity to deliver public services to communities.

The working visit by the Deputy President takes place in response to service delivery concerns raised by representatives of the Qunu community, during his recent visit to eNyandeni in Libode on 19 August 2025, relating to, amongst others, lack of adequate water and sanitation, electricity, access roads and infrastructure.

In line with the responsibilities that have been delegated to Deputy President Mashatile by the President, which includes leading the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Service Delivery, the visit offers the opportunity for government to address service delivery challenges affecting the community of Qunu, and will be a platform to evaluate progress achieved in the roll-out of the District Development Model.

The DDM intergovernmental framework encourages collaborative planning and budgeting among all three domains of government to enhance service delivery and stimulate economic development in specific districts and metropolitan areas. It also prioritises districts and metros for development and allows for a spatially integrated "One Plan" to address poverty, unemployment, and inequality and create jobs by developing infrastructure like water, sanitation, roads, and electricity.

The visit will also showcase a number of initiatives and programmes led by various government departments, which affirms the commitment to build important infrastructure for communities in the OR Tambo District, towards realising the goal of accelerating the delivery and maintenance of infrastructure in the municipalities.

Moreover, it is envisaged that the visit also will enhance public participation in government programmes aimed at empowering and developing communities through a strengthened partnership with stakeholders such as the traditional leadership, business, academics as well as non-governmental organisations.

Deputy President Mashatile, joined by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and several Cabinet Ministers, will interact with local stakeholders, and visit key projects in sectors such as agriculture, water and sanitation, small, medium and micro-enterprises, which continue to drive job creation initiatives, enhance economic growth, and help to eradicate poverty.

As part of the Presidential Ten Million Trees Flagship Programme, which aims to mobilise South Africans from all walks of life, to join government, private sector, inter-faith formations, business, traditional leadership, NGOs, and youth, in planting trees, Deputy President Mashatile will plant trees at various sites as part of the campaign to bring all the citizens together to plant trees and to mitigate against climate change.

Members of the media are invited to cover the visit as follows:

Media programme

Wednesday, 01 October 2025 – Build-up programmes

09h00: Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Ms Peace Mabe to engage with youth showcasing talent in various cultural fields – Mthatha Arts Centre

11h00: Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Sihle Zikalala to handover the vehicular and pedestrian Welisizwe bridges – Ngqezu Bridge, Port St John

Thursday, 02 October 2025

09h00: Deputy President Mashatile supported by the Minister of Small Business Development, Ms Stella Ndabeni to visit Siphe Development and Capacitation Agency – Kaplen Village, Mthatha

09h45: Deputy President Mashatile supported by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina to visit KSD Local Municipality Reservoir – Ward 19, Qunu

10h00: Deputy President Mashatile meeting with traditional leaders – Nelson Mandela Museum Youth & Heritage Centre in Qunu

11h30: Deputy President Mashatile to address the community – Sports Hall, Nelson Mandela Museum Youth & Heritage Centre in Qunu

For enquiries and accreditation:

Sam Matome Bopape

Cell: 082 318 5251

Ishmael Selemale

Cell: 073 163 1123

Enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza

Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

E-mail: [Not Provided]

Cell: 066 195 8840

