Gauteng e-Government hosts two-day Youth Tech Expo, 3 to 4 Oct

The Gauteng Department of e-Government will be hosting a two-day Youth Tech Expo on Friday, 03 October and Saturday, 04 October 2025 at the Winterveld Multipurpose Centre. This event forms part of a growing series of expos that began in 2022, aimed at addressing the high youth unemployment rate in Gauteng by equipping young people with digital skills and exposing them to opportunities in the ICT sector.

The Youth Tech Expo is a strategic intervention that positions the Department as a catalyst for community development, focusing on key socio-economic challenges such as poverty, crime, and teenage pregnancy. By creating platforms that bridge the digital divide, the Department continues to empower young people to meaningfully participate in the digital economy.

Through interactive exhibitions, workshops, skills training, and career guidance sessions, the Expo will showcase opportunities in the digital space, including pathways to ICT training, innovation, and employment. Exhibitors will include public and private sector partners, higher education institutions, and skills development organisations committed to digital empowerment.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event:

Date: Friday, 03 October and Saturday, 04 October 2025

Time: 08:00 – 14:00 (Both days)

Venue: Winterveld Multipurpose Centre, Winterveld, Gauteng

Enquiries:

Sithembiso Ndlovu

Cell: 072 183 8922

E-mail: sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za

Neo Goba

Cell: 072 128 1951

E-mail: Neo.Goba@gauteng.gov.za

