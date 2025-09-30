Eastern Cape Provincial Government commemorates International Day of Older Persons in Somerset East, 1 Oct

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government will on Wednesday, 01 October 2025, host the provincial commemoration of the International Day of Older Persons in Somerset East, Sarah Baartman District Municipality.

This year’s commemoration, observed under the theme “The Role of Older Persons in Creating Resilient, Sustainable Societies”, marks the 35th anniversary of the UN-declared day, which is globally recognised to honour the contributions of older persons and to raise awareness about the challenges they continue to face.

The event will feature cultural performances, dialogues, exhibitions, and government services designed to promote the well-being of older persons.

The members are invited to attend and cover the event as follows:

Venue: Prof Jakes Gerwel Multi-Purpose Centre 1489 Perserverance Street, Somerset East Date: Wednesday, 1 October 2025

Time: 10h00

RSVP:

Thabisa Molose

Cell: 082 7988 220

E-mail: Thabisa.Molose@ecotp.gov.za

