Western Cape Mobility conducts campaign to fight against traffic congestion, 1 Oct

The Western Cape Mobility Department will launch Mobility Month 2025 with a key focus on congestion.

Traffic congestion is one of the greatest daily frustrations in the Western Cape. Cape Town was ranked the 9th most congested city in the world on the 2024 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard, with the average driver losing 94 hours a year stuck in traffic—the equivalent of two working weeks. This costs our economy an estimated R3 billion annually.

Research indicates that building more roads is not the answer. Addressing congestion requires holistic and innovative solutions to alleviate the challenge experienced by road users in the Western Cape.

Members of the media are invited to attend the launch.

Details of the event:

Venue: Customs House Building, Heerengracht St, Foreshore, Cape Town

Date: Wednesday, 1 October 2025

Time: 9h00 – 11h30

Enquiries:

Mr Ntobeko Mbingeleli

Acting Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Isaac Sileku

E-mail: ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za

Tel: 021 483 0178

Cell: 061 447 7851

Ms Muneera Allie

Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

Tel: 021 483 9483

E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za

