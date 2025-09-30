Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,011 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,223 in the last 365 days.

Western Cape Mobility conducts campaign to fight against traffic congestion, 1 Oct

The Western Cape Mobility Department will launch Mobility Month 2025 with a key focus on congestion.

Traffic congestion is one of the greatest daily frustrations in the Western Cape. Cape Town was ranked the 9th most congested city in the world on the 2024 INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard, with the average driver losing 94 hours a year stuck in traffic—the equivalent of two working weeks. This costs our economy an estimated R3 billion annually.

Research indicates that building more roads is not the answer. Addressing congestion requires holistic and innovative solutions to alleviate the challenge experienced by road users in the Western Cape.

Members of the media are invited to attend the launch.

Details of the event:

  • Venue: Customs House Building, Heerengracht St, Foreshore, Cape Town
  • Date: Wednesday, 1 October 2025
  • Time: 9h00 – 11h30

Enquiries:
Mr Ntobeko Mbingeleli
Acting Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Isaac Sileku
E-mail: ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za
Tel: 021 483 0178
Cell: 061 447 7851

Ms Muneera Allie
Head of Communication
Western Cape Mobility Department
Tel: 021 483 9483
E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Western Cape Mobility conducts campaign to fight against traffic congestion, 1 Oct

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more