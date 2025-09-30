La Concha Key West Announces Club 430

La Concha Key West Entrance La Concha Key West La Concha Key West La Concha Key West Grand Dame Suite La Concha Key West

Dance Club Under the Stars During Fantasy Fest

We wanted to give Fantasy Fest visitors and locals something new and elevated—a place where you can soak in the atmosphere, dance under the stars, and start your night with style.” — Paul Pruitt, General Manager La Concha Key West

KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- La Concha Key West, Autograph Collection, the ultimate escape from the ordinary with a warm and vibrant tropical Key West experience, is introducing a brand-new way to celebrate Fantasy Fest with the launch of Club 430: Dance Club Under the Stars. The event debuts Thursday, October 23, from 6-10 pm at the hotel’s newly reimagined Pool Bar.Guests can kick off their Fantasy Fest celebrations with classic cocktails, tasty snacks, and unforgettable vibes while DJ Paul Allen spins beneath the open Key West sky. Set against the backdrop of La Concha’s historic architecture, Club 430 blends retro disco energy with the island’s vibrant nightlife scene, creating a fresh tradition for festival-goers.“We wanted to give Fantasy Fest visitors and locals something new and elevated—a place where you can soak in the atmosphere, dance under the stars, and start your night with style,” said Paul Pruitt, General Manager of La Concha Key West. “Club 430 is all about good music, good drinks, and good vibes.”Club 430 will feature a full bar and light bites, and a lively poolside setting that transforms into a starlit dance club, making it a must-attend addition to the Fantasy Fest calendar.Presenting a fun and lively atmosphere as the shining star of Duval Street, La Concha Key West, managed by Remington, is a historic landmark known for its deep and colorful roots within the island’s history. The hotel is situated in the heart of Old Town Key West and is within walking distance of major attractions, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife. Many notable guests have stayed at the hotel over the years, including literary legends and dignitaries like Ernest Hemingway, Tennessee Williams, and Harry Truman.Tropicado is vibrant and relaxed classic mojito bar, offering crafted classic drinks and small plates served by Certified Mojito Masters. The inventive mashup of “Tropical” and the Spanish suffix “ado” implying “how we feel”, Tropicado is more than a bar; it is a state of being and a way of life. Perla is a culinary experience featuring modern Cuban cuisine through the vibrant lens of Key West. Unique dishes and contemporary takes on traditional plates, Perla serves signature casual breakfasts and will soon serve dinner. El Dom Café is a Cuban-inspired café that takes its name from the popular Cuban board game, el domino (the game of dominoes).For more information about Club 430 at La Concha Key West call (305) 296-2991 or visit marriott.com to book these specials. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram.# # #About Autograph CollectionHotelsAutograph Collection Hotels advocates for the original, championing the individuality of each of its over 320 independent hotels located in the most desirable destinations across more than 50 countries and territories. Each hotel is a product of passion, inspired by a clear vision, soul, and story that makes it individual and special: Exactly Like Nothing Else. Hand-selected for their inherent craft and distinct perspectives on design and hospitality, Autograph Collection properties offer rich immersive moments that leave a lasting imprint. For more information, please visit www.autographhotels.com , and explore on social via Instagram, X, and Facebook to be inspired by immersive moments that are #ExactlyLikeNothingElse. Autograph Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.