Hindu American PAC Endorses Sanjyot Dunung for Illinois’ 8th Congressional District

DES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanjyot Dunung, a Congressional candidate for Illinois' 8th District, has received the endorsement of the Hindu American PAC (HAPAC), an independent and non-partisan political action committee representing the Hindu American community. This endorsement for Dunung further solidifies her commonsense campaign momentum and is another vote of confidence in her path to victory.HAPAC’s mission is to identify and support new candidates or incumbents who prioritize and are committed to religious freedom, civil and human rights, and other Hindu American interests.Said Rishi Bhutada, Co-Founder and Board Member of HAPAC, “Sanjyot’s unwavering passion for religious freedoms exemplifies the core values we advocate at Hindu American PAC. Her dedication to ensuring that every Hindu American can practice their beliefs freely is a reflection of her commitment to the civil rights of our nation. We believe her leadership as a future Representative will better society and ensure every voice matters."“I am incredibly honored by the endorsement from Hindu American PAC,” said Dunung. “This support strengthens my advocacy for the preservation of religious freedoms and practices for all Americans. Our Founding Fathers established constitutional religious freedom through the First Amendment, and I am committed to protecting both religious liberty and civil governance so that every American will always have the right to express and practice their beliefs freely. I am dedicated to championing these values and ensuring that the voices of everyone in Illinois 8, our state, and our country are heard and respected.”Dunung’s campaign for Congress is focused on actively working to introduce commonsense, practical ideas for solutions-based policies that will help create a brighter future for everyone – a future where daily life is more affordable, safer, healthier – built on a foundation of freedom, opportunity, dignity, and security for all Americans.To learn more about Sanjyot and join the campaign, visit www.sanjyotforcongress.com # # #About Sanjyot Dunung:Raised in Des Plaines, the daughter of Indian immigrants, Sanjyot Dunung built a career as an award-winning entrepreneur and small business owner. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the National Small Business Association, the Truman Center for National Policy, and the American Leadership Project. Sanjyot previously served on President Biden's Foreign Policy Working Group focused on international trade and on the Board of Directors for UNICEF USA. Deeply committed to strengthening families and communities, Sanjyot embodies these core values as the mother of three sons – one in the military – and was a caregiver to her aging and disabled parents.Sanjyot is also endorsed by ASPIRE, the Asian Congressional Caucus representing all 20 members in the House and Senate, and Vote Common Good. To learn more about Sanjyot and join the campaign, visit www.sanjyotforcongress.com About Hindu American PAC:HAPAC’s mission is to identify and support new candidates or incumbents who prioritize and are committed to religious freedom, civil and human rights, and other Hindu American interests.For more information on their mission and endorsements, visit: www.hinduamericanpac.com

