Vote Common Good Endorses Sanjyot Dunung for Illinois’ 8th Congressional District

Sanjyot Dunung for Common Good

DES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sanjyot Dunung, Congressional candidate for Illinois 8th District , received the endorsement of Vote Common Good, a leading national organization mobilizing faith-driven voters toward candidates who prioritize the common good. This endorsement marks a significant moment for Dunung’s campaign as it continues to gain momentum among voters seeking commonsense solutions and responsible change.Said Robb Ryerse, political director of Vote Common Good, “Sanjyot is precisely the kind of leader our movement seeks to uplift. Her commitment to people, her passion for community service, and her vision for an America where all voices are heard align perfectly with our mission. We believe she will champion policies that serve not only Illinois’ 8th District, but the common good of all Americans.”Vote Common Good, known for its commitment to inspiring people of faith and conscience to push beyond partisan divides, selected Dunung after a thorough review of her campaign priorities, community engagement, and vision for 21st-century governance. The organization’s endorsement process is rooted in principles of justice, empathy, and service, aiming to spotlight candidates who are committed to “loving your neighbor through your vote.”“I’m passionate about building bridges across our communities by focusing on our shared values,” said Dunung. “I am deeply honored to receive the endorsement of Vote Common Good. Their work reminds us all that politics is, at its heart, a moral calling—a call to care for our neighbors and to build a society where every person can thrive. I am committed to representing the people of Illinois’ 8th District with integrity, compassion, and an unwavering dedication to the public good.”Dunung’s campaign for Congress is focused on actively working to introduce commonsense, practical ideas for solutions-based policies that will help create a brighter future for everyone – a future where daily life is more affordable, safer, healthier – built on a foundation of freedom, opportunity, dignity, and security for all Americans.To learn more about Sanjyot and join the campaign, visit www.sanjyotforcongress.com # # #About Sanjyot Dunung:Raised in Des Plaines, Illinois, the daughter of Indian immigrants who instilled in her the values of community, citizenship, and service, Sanjyot is leading a Commonsense Movement to deliver practical solutions that work for all Americans.With deep pride in the promise of America, Sanjyot has spent her career building things—companies, partnerships, jobs, a family, and she’s part of a proud military family. As a single mom raising three boys, growing a small business, and caring for aging and disabled parents, she has faced the same challenging realities that so many people in our communities are struggling with right now. For too many families, the American Dream feels out of reach. That’s why she’s stepping up and running for Congressional District IL 08—to fight for all Americans and ensure daily life is more affordable, safer, and healthier so that dream remains alive for generations to come.She’s a social scientist and educator, who has served on Biden’s foreign policy working group focused on international trade and serves on the Boards of National Small Business Association and Truman Center for National Policy. Sanjyot knows firsthand what it takes to create opportunity and jobs, defend freedoms and democracy, and ensure dignity and security for all.Sanjyot is also endorsed by ASPIRE, the Asian Congressional Caucus representing all 20 members in the House and Senate.For more information: www.SanjyotForCongress.com About Vote Common Good:Vote Common Good is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring, energizing, and mobilizing faith voters and values-driven citizens. Through national tours, trainings, and endorsements, Vote Common Good has played a pivotal role in recent elections, encouraging communities to place compassion, justice, and communal well-being at the center of their political engagement.For more information on their mission and ongoing projects, visit www.votecommongood.com

