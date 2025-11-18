Rep. Susie Lee Endorses Sanjyot Dunung for Illinois’ 8th Congressional District

Sanjyot Dunung for Congress - Campaign Logo

In D.C., she’ll fight to lower everyday costs, protect our fundamental freedoms, build more world-class schools for all our kids, and keep our communities safe.” — Rep. Susie Lee

DES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Representative Susie Lee of Nevada’s 3rd District formally endorsed Sanjyot Dunung , Congressional candidate for Illinois’ 8th District. Rep. Lee, known for her pragmatic and bipartisan approach, supports Dunung's vision for responsible, commonsense change and passion to collaborate across party lines to create innovative solutions that will improve affordability and increase economic opportunities for all Americans.Said Rep. Lee, “Rooted in the values she learned from being raised in Des Plaines, Sanjyot raised three kids, juggled taking care of her aging and disabled parents while running a small business. She’s worked with folks from all walks of life to strengthen this community. Now, she’s running for Congress to rebuild our country into one that works for all of us. As a military mom, Sanjyot isn’t afraid to take on anyone who gets in the way of delivering for Illinois. In D.C., she’ll fight to lower everyday costs, protect our fundamental freedoms, build more world-class schools for all our kids and keep our communities safe. I’m proud to endorse Sanjyot because she’ll always fight to deliver the same American dream that was afforded to her.”In Congress, Rep. Lee has earned recognition for her work on bipartisan bills focused on cost containment, public health, and infrastructure modernization. Her endorsement of Dunung indicates her belief that she will bring the same pragmatic, results-oriented approach to Washington for the residents of the 8th District.“I am honored to receive Rep. Lee’s endorsement, and deeply grateful for her faith in our campaign’s path to victory and my ability to deliver results once elected. This endorsement reinforces our belief that the people of the 8th District are ready for leadership that is new, bold and collaborative,” said Dunung. “The chaos and division in Washington isn’t who we are. The economic uncertainty is harming workers, families, and businesses of all sizes. Families are struggling, our democracy feels fragile, and too many leaders are playing politics instead of solving problems. We can’t afford to wait for “someday” to fix this — I am ready to deliver commonsense, responsible solutions on day one when in Congress.”Dunung’s campaign for Congress is focused on actively working to introduce innovative, practical ideas for solutions-based policies that will help create a brighter future for everyone – a future where daily life is more affordable, safer and healthier – built on a foundation of freedom, opportunity, dignity, and security for all Americans.# # #About Sanjyot DunungRaised in Des Plaines IL, the daughter of Indian immigrants, Sanjyot Dunung built a career as an award-winning entrepreneur and small business owner. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for the National Small Business Association, the Truman Center for National Policy, and the American Leadership Project. Sanjyot previously served on a former president’s Foreign Policy Working Group focused on international trade and on the Board of Directors for UNICEF USA. She has raised three sons, is a proud member of a patriotic military family, juggled a small business, and took care of aging and disabled parents. Sanjyot understands what families are experiencing firsthand and is ready to deliver solutions that provide hope, dignity, and opportunity for all Americans.To learn more about Sanjyot and join the commonsense movement, visit www.sanjyotforcongress.com

