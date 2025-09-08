AiDASH Announces Evolve 2026: Securing Tomorrow, Together

At Evolve 2026, we will show how partnerships and innovation are already delivering resilience and ensuring safety of the grid and the people at a scale the industry has never seen before.” — Abhishek Singh, CEO and co-founder of AiDASH

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AiDASH , the leading provider of vegetation risk intelligence and SatelliteFirstTM grid monitoring solutions, today announced Evolve 2026, its flagship global conference dedicated to securing utility infrastructure against the escalating risks of wildfires, storms, and climate-driven extremes.Building on the success of Evolve 2024, which convened pioneers from utilities, government, and technology, Evolve will return in April 2026 under the theme ‘Securing Tomorrow, Together.’ The host city—where innovation, urgency and resilience converge—will be announced in the coming weeks.Presented in partnership with Technosylva and other strategic partners, Evolve 2026 will showcase the industry’s first unified prevention-first ecosystem—integrating Vegetation Intelligence, Asset Intelligence, wildfire science, and grid operations. The event will spotlight AiDASH’s pioneering SatelliteFirst approach— which delivers comprehensive, repeatable, and cost-effective monitoring of the entire grid for all use cases, including vegetation management, asset inventory, conflation and health analysis, wildfire mitigation, and storm resilience. By fusing satellite, LiDAR, and aerial imagery, utilities can eliminate silos and gain the best of all remote sensing modalities.Unveiled at Evolve 2024, AiDASH’s SatelliteFirst approach has been adopted by multiple North American investor-owned utilities (IOUs) in less than a year. These utilities have broken down silos across operations and maintenance (O&M) and emergency response programs—delivering proven improvements in reliability, cost reduction, and liability avoidance.“The challenges utilities face today are larger than any one company,” said Abhishek Singh, CEO and co-founder of AiDASH. “That’s why Securing Tomorrow, Together is more than a theme—it’s a call to action. At Evolve 2026, we will show how partnerships and innovation are already delivering resilience and ensuring safety of the grid and the people at a scale the industry has never seen before.”“Supporting Evolve 2026 is a natural extension of our shared mission,” said Michael McGuire, Chief Commercial Officer at Technosylva. “Together with AiDASH, we’re creating a global forum to help utilities build a safer, more resilient grid—one that protects both infrastructure and the communities who depend on it.”The conference will feature keynote sessions, customer case studies, panel discussions, and interactive product showcases that bring the prevention-first framework to life. Executives, regulators, and innovators from across the globe will gain exclusive insights into how utilities can reduce costs, improve reliability, and lower liability across their networks.About AiDASHAiDASH is an enterprise AI company and the leading provider of vegetation risk intelligence for electric utilities. Powered by proprietary VegetationAI™ technology, AiDASH delivers a unified remote grid inspection and monitoring platform that uses a SatelliteFirst approach to identify and address vegetation and other threats to the grid. With a prevention-first strategy to mitigate wildfire risk and minimize storm impacts, AiDASH helps more than 140 utilities reduce costs, improve reliability, and lower liability across their networks. AiDASH exists to safeguard critical utility infrastructure and secure the future of humanAIty™. Learn more at www.aidash.com About TechnosylvaTechnosylva is the leading provider of wildfire and extreme weather modeling, risk mitigation, and operational response software. Technosylva’s market-leading solutions, enhanced by AI and machine learning capabilities, provide real-time and predictive insights into developing wildfire and extreme weather risks to support electric utility, insurance, and government agency customers. Founded in 1997, Technosylva has offices in La Jolla, CA, León, Spain, and Calgary, Canada. Learn more at www.technosylva.com

