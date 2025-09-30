La Roccia Wellness Hotel Dolomites: The First Five-Star Hotel in Val di Fiemme

La Roccia Wellness Hotel Dolomites La Roccia Wellness Hotel Dolomite Mountains La Roccia Wellness Hotel Dolomite - Infinity Pool La Roccia Wellness Hotel – Mountain View in the Dolomites La Roccia Wellness Hotel – Italian Dolomites

Some places never need to proclaim their luxury – it lives quietly in the details, the warmth of a smiles, the gestures that make one feel truly at home.

The true challenge has always been to remain true to ourselves. The hotel was born from a desire to make every guest feel like part of our family, and will never change, not even with another star.” — Paolo and Lorena Gilmozzi

CAVALESE, TN, ITALY, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A journey of authenticity, tradition, and heartfelt hospitality towards a new chapter in alpine luxury.Some places never need to proclaim their luxury – it lives quietly in the details, the warmth of a smiles, the gestures that make one feel truly at home.Perched above Cavalese in the heart of Trentino’s Dolomites La Roccia Wellness Hotel has begun its graceful accent toward becoming Val di Fiemme’s first five-star hotel, with its new chapter set to unfold in time for the winter season 2025–2026.This milestone is more than a formal accolade - it is the embodyment of a philosophy that has guided the Gilmozzi family for over three decades: to blend the soul of a true home with the understated elegance of authentic, relaxed luxury. Never ostentatious. Always sincere.A Tradition Renewed“The true challenge,” reflect founders Paolo and Lorena Gilmozzi, “has always been to remain true to ourselves. La Roccia was born from a desire to make every guest feel like part of our family – and that will never change, not even with another star. On the contrary, it is a chance to elevate our hospitality without losing our soul.”This next chapter is a shared endeavour, with each member of the Gilmozzi family playing a vital role:• Federico will guide every step of the guest journey with even greater care - from the first booking to the final farewell.• Simone will reimagine the restaurant’s identity, introducing an à la carte concept and curated tasting menus that welcome both hotel guests and external diners.• Guendalina will shape the strategic vision, ensuring sustainability and integrity remain at the heart of every decision.The Flavour of AuthenticityThe five-star experience will be a journey of the senses – culinary as much as culture.“We want the restaurant to become the beating heart of the hotel,” shares Simone Gilmozzi, “a place where guests can choose freely among dishes that tell the story of our region with elegance and creativity.”This narrative continues beyond the hotel walls to Maso Battiston, the family’s historic farmhouse, where authenticity takes centre stage. Guests will savour mountain-cured salumi, breath in the smoky aroma of open-air barbecues, sip Solaris wines from the family vineyard, and enjoy convivial days steeped in nature and tradition.A Journey Shared with the Valley“For us,” adds Federico Gilmozzi, “the fifth star is more than a symbol of excellence – it is a commitment to our community. It invites us to look ahead together, guiding Val di Fiemme toward a model of tourism that is ever more thoughtful, respectful, and of the highest quality.”This vision unfolds in a valley preparing to step onto the world stage, as Val di Fiemme hosts the Nordic skiing disciplines of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.In this context, La Roccia Wellness Hotel’s new positioning becomes all the more meaningful – a beacon of Alpine hospitality, rooted in authenticity and poised for global recognition.An Invitation to Live a DreamThis is not simply a change in category, but a shared journey of transformation – one that bring together the Gilmozzi family, their dedicated team, and local artisans to shape La Roccia Wellness Hotel into the five-star hotel of the Val di Fiemme. And yet, it remains what is has always been: a home.The date is set for December 2025, when La Roccia Wellness Hotel will unveil its new season - ready to welcome travellers from around the world with the same authenticity, warmth, and soul that have defined for over three decades.La Roccia Wellness Hotel DolomitesAuthentic Alpine Elegance in the Heart of Val di FiemmeNestled above the storybook village of Cavalese in Trentino, La Roccia Wellness Hotel beckons discerning travellers to uncover the soul of the Dolomites—a UNESCO World Heritage site—where understated luxury meets genuine alpine warmth.Lovingly owned and operated by the Gilmozzi Family for over three decades, the hotel radiates the spirit of a refined mountain home. Every element reflects a deep reverence for tradition, wellbeing and timeless comfort, a harmonious fusion of Nature and Design.Fiemme Dolomythical Spa is a sanctuary of serenity, inspired by the whispering forests that surround it. Guests can float in the panoramic Infinity Pool, gazing out over the majestic Lagorai range, or surrender to bespoke rituals infused with alpine botanicals, designed to restore harmony and inner calm.Dining is a sensory journey through Trentino’s culinary heritage. Mountain traditions are reimagined with elegance and flair, showcasing seasonal ingredients sourced from trusted local artisans and the family's own Maso Battiston, where wines and cured meats are crafted with care and passion.In winter, surrender to the enchantment of Dolomiti—the world’s largest ski area—where every day unveils new adventures across a tapestry of breathtaking slopes.For Nordic ski enthusiasts, Olympic-grade and world class championship tracks offer a thrilling challenge amid pristine alpine scenery.As the seasons shift, La Roccia Wellness Hotel becomes a gateway to nature’s quite majesty. Winding trails lead through ancient spruce and larch forests, guiding explorers to panoramic peaks that stir the soul.As the first light of dawn softly bathes the Dolomites, the peaks awaken with the enchanting glow of “Enrosadìra”, a fleeting moment when the Dolomites blush with ethereal shades of pink and rose. Through the panoramic windows of La Roccia Wellness Hotel, guests are treated to this breathtaking spectacle—a perfect prelude to a day rich with authentic experiences and deep emotions. At dusk, this natural phenomenal transform the landscape into a living canvas, revealing an unforgettable view of the Pale di San Martino bathed in light and silence.

A journey into the heart of the Dolomites

