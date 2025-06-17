EHMA Italian Chapter Spring Meeting 2025: A Testament to Leadership, Legacy and Innovation

EHMA Italian Chapter EHMAgine - Comitato Innovazione Comitato Rapporti con le Istituzioni Progetto “Mentor Me” Ezio A. Indiani, General Manager of the Principe di Savoia and esteemed National Delegate and Giuseppe Mariano Treasurer

Milan was the perfect stage for our spring reunion, a city that embodies dynamism and evolution – much like our Italian Chapter, now 124 members strong, and the largest within EHMA.” — Ezio A. Indiani, National Delegate

MILAN, ITALY, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Against the elegant backdrop of the Hotel Principe di Savoia, the Italian Chapter of the European Hotel Managers Association (EHMA) convened for its Spring Meeting from 6th to 8th June, reaffirming its role as a driving force within Europe’s luxury hospitality landscape.Hosted by Ezio A. Indiani, General Manager of the Principe di Savoia and esteemed National Delegate, the gathering underscored the Chapter’s unwavering commitment to professional excellence, next-generation leadership and a future driven by innovation and sustainability.Ezio A. Indiani was full of praise for the latest EHMA meeting and commented that “Milan was the perfect stage for our spring reunion, a city that embodies dynamism and evolution – much like our Italian Chapter, now 124 members strong, and the largest within EHMA.”Recognition of ExcellenceSaturday evening’s Gala Dinner, hosted in the newly restored halls of the Principe di Savoia, was a celebration marked by profound recognition.The Italian Lifetime Achievement Award 2025 was conferred upon Vincenzo Pagano for his enduring contributions to the industry.Furthermore, the “Cuore dell’Ospitalità” recognition was presented to Carla Milos, celebrating her contributions to authentic service and humanity in hospitality.Institutional Progress and ESG LeadershipThe meeting highlighted EHMA Italia’s proactive commitment to advocacy. Under the leadership of Palmiro Noschese, Emiliano Fucarino, Antonello Dé Medici, Aniello Ottiglio, and Danilo Zucchetti, the Institutional Relations Committee shared substantial progress on an upcoming legislative proposal seeking formal recognition of the Hotel General Manager as a certified profession.Simultaneously, a new ESG Project was introduced, focusing on social sustainability and corporate responsibility. The initiative aims to define industry best practices and set a benchmark for Italian and European hôtellerie.Mentorship and Emerging TalentA standout moment of the weekend was the celebration of the 6th edition of “Mentor Me”, a transformative mentoring programme. Led by Ivan Artolli alongside Roberto Cappelletto and Giuseppe Mariano, the initiative continues to connect seasoned leaders with the next generation, fostering mentorship and growth.Mentee Marzia Siggillino (Borgo Egnazia) offered a moving testimony on the value of mentorship in developing future leaders.In recognition of outstanding progress, the newly announced Stefano Biscioni Scholarship Award – sponsored by Iniziative Venete Group – will grant the top mentee a week of advanced executive training at the prestigious Nolan Cornell University in the US.Pioneering Innovation: EHMAgineInnovation took centre stage with the unveiling of “EHMAgine – Innovating Beyond Boundaries”, introduced by Giuseppe Falconieri. Far more than a technical endeavour, the project explores the synergy between human capital and digital transformation, driving progress across the industry. The committee – comprising Giacomo Battafarano, Riccardo Bortolotti, Gioele Camarlinghi, Carlo Fontana and Ernesto Noschese, with the support of Gianni Buonsante of Ingenia Direct – is dedicated to redefining operational efficiencies while elevating the guest experience.Cultural Insights and Gastronomic ExcellenceThe weekend was as culturally enriching as it was professionally inspiring.On Friday evening, a Welcome Reception at The Westin Palace Milan – graciously hosted by member Alessandra Pagano – brought delegates together in a warm and convivial atmosphere, fostering meaningful connections.On Saturday afternoon, attendees explored Le Gallerie d’Italia, immersing themselves in the exhibition “Una collezione inattesa”. The showcase juxtaposed post-war American pop art with 19th and 20th century Italian classics – a striking fusion of past and present that perfectly mirrored the spirit of the meeting itself.On Sunday, the event concluded with an indulgent brunch at the iconic Excelsior Hotel Gallia, hosted by EHMA member and General Manager Gianrico Esposito.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.