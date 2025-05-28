DIEGO ROGGERO, GENERAL MANAGER OF PORTRAIT MILANO, IS THE WINNER OF THE ANNUAL EHMA SUSTAINABILITY AWARD BY DIVERSEY

Ezio A. Indiani, Italian National Delegate and General Manager of Hotel Principe di Savoia, Milan, on behalf of Mr Diego Roggero and Christoph Steindorf, Business Development Leader Diversey Europe. Panos Almyrantis (President of The European Hotel Managers Association) Panos Almyrantis (President of The European Hotel Managers Association), Pawel Lewtak (1st Vice President), and Stephan Stokkermans (Vice President) stand united in the majestic Ludwikowska Ballroom at the Polonia Palace Hotel, Warsaw—championing excellen

WARSAW, POLAND, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Hotel Managers Association (EHMA) is proud to announce that Mr Diego Roggero, General Manager of Portrait Milano at the Lungarno Collection, has been awarded the 2025 EHMA Sustainability Award by Diversey. The prestigious accolade, presented by Christoph Steindorf, Business Development Leader Diversey Europe, recognises exceptional dedication to sustainability while upholding the highest standards of luxury and guest experience. “The EHMA Sustainability Award, presented annually in partnership with Diversey – A Solenis Company, celebrates an EHMA member who has demonstrated outstanding commitment to innovative sustainability initiatives over the past year,” says Panos Almyrantis, President of EHMA, National Delegate for Greece & Cyprus, and Chief Growth & Commercial Officer at Ella Resorts in Athens.“We are delighted to honour Mr Roggero for seamlessly integrating environmental stewardship into a luxury city setting, exemplifying how visionary leadership can shape the future of European hospitality.” The Award was presented during the Gala Dinner at the 51st EHMA Annual General Assembly, held in the elegant Grand Ballroom of the Sheraton Grand Warsaw. The award was collected by Ezio A. Indiani, Italian National Delegate and General Manager of Hotel Principe di Savoia, Milan, on behalf of Mr Diego Roggero.A Ground-breaking Approach to Sustainable HospitalityPortrait Milano, a model of holistic sustainabilityNestled within a meticulously restored 16th century historic seminary, Portrait Milano seamlessly integrates environmental, cultural, and community-driven sustainability into its luxury hospitality experience. Its commitment is reflected in Key initiatives such as:• Circular Resource Management: A systematic approach to reducing, reusing, and recycling resources, collecting rainwater, while carefully selected local suppliers ensure eco-friendly deliveries.• Zero-Waste and Upcycling Innovation: From “Updrinking” cocktails crafted with kitchen offcuts to repurposing used oil into biodiesel, the hotel actively minimises waste while maintaining an elevated and luxurious guest experience.• Community-Driven Sustainability: By collaborating with local entrepreneurs and charities, Portrait Milano champions initiatives like second-hand uniform donations, cigarette-butt recycling, and “Biova” beer brewed from unsold bread—proving that sustainability can elegantly intertwine cultural heritage with social impact.“Sustainability is at the core of modern hospitality,” remarked Mr Roggero. “At Portrait Milano, we are dedicated to implementing eco-friendly solutions that not only reduce our environmental footprint but also enhance the guest experience. It is a privilege to receive this prestigious award and is a testament to our ongoing commitment to responsible luxury.”A Distinguished Jury of Industry ExpertsThis year’s EHMA Sustainability Award winner was chosen by a distinguished panel of experts, including:• Dr Daniel Daggett, Vice President Corporate Sustainability, Solenis• Pawel Lewtak, Vice President EHMA, CEO Syrena Hotels, and General Manager Polonia Palace Hotel, Warsaw (Poland)• Arjan van Rheede, Senior Research Fellow in Sustainability, Hotelschool The HagueUnder the moderation of Yann Bancourt, the jury conducted a thorough and meticulous evaluation of all submissions, ensuring a rigorous and fair selection process.A Showcase of Sustainable ExcellenceThis year’s EHMA sustainability award competition featured an exceptional line-up of hoteliers from across Europe, each demonstrating an unwavering commitment to responsible and innovative hospitality:• Robert-Jan Woltering, De L’Europe Amsterdam (The Netherlands) – A historic luxury property integrating energy-efficient solutions, circular economy principles, and community engagement to honour local heritage while safeguarding the environment.• Tim Martin Weber, Appenzeller Huus (Switzerland) – A pioneering wellness retreat built with carbon-neutral construction, powered by renewable energy, and committed to water conservation, and a zero-waste food programme.• David Taylor, Adriatic Luxury Hotels (Croatia) – Implementing a comprehensive sustainability framework encompassing renewable energy, waste reduction, biodiversity conservation, and community empowerment, earning the Travelife Gold certification.• Diego Roggero, Portrait Milano (Italy) – A meticulously restored historic property championing cultural sustainability and circular economy practices, with pioneering strategies such as rainwater harvesting, food waste upcycling, plastic-free policies, and partnerships with local eco-minded businesses.• Eleni Basi, Koullias Hotels (Greece) – A leader in eco-friendly tourism, integrating energy efficiency and responsible waste management to create a refined guest experience without compromising environmental stewardship.• Sami Aglietti, ADLER Spa Resort Sicilia (Italy) – Recognised for initiatives in food waste reduction, textile recycling research, and biodiversity conservation, whilst holding the Ecotable label for sustainable gastronomy.• François Delahaye, Hôtel Plaza Athénée (France) – A trailblazer in circular economy practices, pioneering water repurposing, innovative waste cycles, and the replacement of traditional amenities with sustainable alternatives.The EHMA Sustainability Award by Diversey saw a record-breaking number of applications this year, highlighting the hospitality sector’s deepening commitment to sustainability. All participating hotels now report on Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions—an encouraging development that paves the way for upcoming focus on Scope 3 emissions, marking the industry’s next milestone in environmental responsibility.EHMA 2025: “Hospitality by Design” – Shaping Luxury’s FutureEHMA’s 51st Annual General Assembly, held in Warsaw from 28–30 March 2025, embraced the theme “Hospitality by Design”—underscoring the growing impact of design-driven innovation in the luxury hospitality industry. Hosted across the Polonia Palace Hotel, Sheraton Grand Warsaw, and Renaissance Warsaw Airport Hotel, the event brought together Europe’s leading hoteliers to exchange insights on design, sustainability, and operational excellence. With its blend of historic charm and modern ingenuity, Warsaw provided the perfect backdrop to envision the future of eco-conscious hospitality.Diversey’s Commitment to Sustainable HospitalityAs a global leader in sustainable cleaning and hygiene solutions, Diversey – A Solenis Company empowers hotels worldwide to adopt environmentally responsible practices. Through cutting-edge innovation, strategic training, collaborative partnerships, Diversey – A Solenis Company ensures that exceptional hygiene standards are met with minimal environmental impact.About the European Hotel Managers Association (EHMA)Founded in Rome in 1974, the European Hotel Managers Association (EHMA) is a prestigious non-profit organisation committed to excellence in Europe’s luxury hospitality industry. With a membership of nearly 500 top professionals overseeing more than 1,200 premier hotels across 24 countries, EHMA fosters leadership, innovation, and the highest service standards. Through educational initiatives, networking events, and industry research, EHMA drives knowledge-sharing and professional growth while shaping a sustainable, forward-thinking future for European hospitality.

