OX:N, OMEGA X’s First Sub-Unit, Releases a New Digital Single, 'LOVE +'

Photo Credit: IPQ

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After debuting as OMEGA X ’s first sub-unit group in June, OX:N has released a new digital single, “LOVE +.” This is OX:N’s first release after their debut EP, N. OMEGA X and OX:N member Xen participated in the composition, lyric writing, and chorus of the single, alongside the producer ByHVN, who collaborated with OMEGA X for their 3rd mini-album, iykyk, and is well known for his other work with K-pop artists such as Stray Kids, RYEOWOOK of Super Junior, BOL4, and GISELLE of aespa.“I feel a sense of nostalgia in the best way to share a song that I’ve been personally keeping to myself with the world now. I hope ‘LOVE +’ can provide at least a little comfort, resonance, and love to all the listeners.” - Xen, member of OMEGA X and OX:N“LOVE +” is a groovy pop track that explores the longing to rediscover love even after the pain from a breakup. This track incorporates the unique use of vocoder effects and mixing techniques into OX:N’s own dreamy and lyrical mood, creating a sonic experience that feels both familiar and new. With the release of their new single, members of OX:N hope to present their musical evolution and creative ambition as artists. Since their debut as a unit group, OX:N has been performing and meeting their fans in South Korea and other regions in Asia, including Tokyo, Osaka, Macau, and Shanghai.“I’m very happy to be back with new music soon after our unit debut! I believe we are capable of showcasing even more various attempts in the future.” - Yechan, member of OMEGA X and OX:NABOUT OMEGA XOMEGA X is an 11-member K-pop group under IPQ. The members include Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan. Omega (Ω), the last letter of the Greek alphabet, symbolizes the end, while the letter X denotes the unknown with infinite possibilities. Combined, OMEGA X suggests their determination to become the last boss of K-pop, symbolizing constant change and growth.All of the members of OMEGA X have previously appeared on reality TV audition programs or debuted with other K-pop acts, which made OMEGA X their second chance in the K-pop industry. After OMEGA X’s debut in 2021, the group’s first sub-unit, OX:N (Jaehan, Xen, Jehyun, Yechan) made their debut on June 20th, 2025, with the mini-album, N. All of the OMEGA X members have their own special stories, and through those stories, they hope that fans can relate and resonate with each member’s personality and music.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.