mikah Releases 'In Between' and 'Dream,' the final releases of his Homesick Trilogy

Photo Credit: Avex Music Creative Inc. Photography: Pierre Boissel & Mathias Ponard | Art Direction: Lara Damiens Photography: Pierre Boissel & Mathias Ponard | Art Direction: Lara Damiens

Following the acclaimed collaboration with 88rising, mikah, completes his emotional journey through his Homesick trilogy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter mikah, has released the remaining tracks of his Homesick trilogy, “In Between” and “ Dream .” The Homesick trilogy represents a “journey of the heart” revolving around the idea of home, inspired by mikah’s own life experiences. The promotions for this single album began in October with his single, “ Escape .” It is the first part of mikah’s personal story of leaving home as a young artist and setting off from Hawaii, his birthplace, as a teenager with encouragement from his family, to Japan and eventually China in order to go after his dreams. It depicted the internal conflict between the urge to chase one’s dreams and the lingering attachment to home. Today, (November 18th), mikah has shared the next two parts of this journey that share his search for “home” and what it means to him. “Escape”, “In Between”, and “Dream” follow a flow of departure, wandering, and redefinition, deeply exploring the meaning of the word “home.”With this full release of Homesick, mikah has released two new tracks. “In Between” and “Dream.” The first track, “In Between,” covers the feelings of being driven by a strong desire to leave the place he grew up in and explore new possibilities. Despite the warm acoustic and country-inspired sound, lines like "It’s just me and my suitcase" vividly reflect a heart wavering between dreams and reality. Musically, this track is a new experiment for mikah, incorporating acoustic and country elements into his repertoire.“Dream” explores redefining what "home" means through mikah’s new connections and self-discovery. It is both the conclusion and redefinition of the Homesick trilogy. True to its title, the track portrays the long-sought place called “home” as something found within oneself, not something to be physically returned to. It is the most pop-driven and uplifting track of the series, and yet it carries the quiet realization that “an ideal future may not exist in reality.” Still, the repeated lyric “Dreaming feels like home” leaves a warm sense of comfort in the listener’s heart."A perfect future may not exist in reality — that’s why we can only see it in our dreams." – mikahThe “Dream” music video, like “Escape”, was created by a French creative team and filmed entirely in Tokyo. Iconic shots feature mikah alone in Shibuya’s crossing, trains, taxis, and twilight cityscapes, capturing subtle yet profound shifts in his emotional state. This video portrays a “dream of returning to oneself,” quietly showing his finding a place to call home within, despite being lost along the way. This music video continues and concludes the storyline set forth in the “Escape” music video while remaining a complete visual work in its own right.ABOUT mikahBorn and raised in Hawaii, mikah debuted as a member of the boy group INTERSECTION after moving to Tokyo and starting his music career in 2016.After participating in China’s largest audition program, CHUANG 2021, he released official covers of “So Sick by Ne-Yo,” “永不失連的愛(A forever connected love) by Eric Chou,” and “輸入法打可愛按第五 (push no. 5 for cute in input method),” quickly gaining notice for his beautifully silky voice, and successfully breaking into the Chinese market. “輸入法打可愛按第五 (push no. 5 for cute in input method)” gained over 880 million views, and ranked in on every Chinese top chart. In addition, in the final episode of CHUANG 2021, he was chosen as a top member of the boy group “INTO1” and made his Chinese debut, and released 4 albums in both Chinese and English. As a member of “INTO1” for 2 years, mikah also released covers of “Beautiful” and other singles, and was ranked number 1 on multiple charts.After being a part of two boy groups in Japan and China, he released his 1st EP, bleached, in December of 2023, officially starting his solo singer-songwriter career. In 2024, he released his 2nd EP, Pretty Lies, in all English, and increased his presence as a global artist with his first performance at SUMMER SONIC (Tokyo) as well as the Meta Moon Festival in Dubai. The live performance video of his hit song “so I don’t forget” gained eight million views on YouTube, establishing it as a long-term hit.In 2025, starting with a collaboration with 88rising, he will step into the next stage, where he aims for the global music scene.

mikah - Dream (Music Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.