NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF STATE CELEBRATES GROUNDBREAKING FOR $2.5M SHEPARD PARK AMPHITHEATER UPGRADES IN LAKE GEORGE

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley today announced the groundbreaking of the $2.5 million Shepard Park Amphitheater, a key project of the Town and Village of Lake George’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The redesign and reconstruction of the bandstand and amphitheater will restore the community’s status as a regional music and events destination, creating inviting recreational space and amenities for the public.

“Whether it’s live entertainment on a summer night or community gatherings that bring people together throughout the year, the upgrades to the Shepard Park Amphitheater will strengthen the sense of connection and pride that defines Lake George,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “By investing in spaces where people can gather, celebrate and enjoy the natural beauty around them, we’re not only bringing the community closer together, but we’re also supporting the local economy and attracting visitors from near and far. This project reflects Governor Hochul’s steadfast commitment to empowering communities to grow in ways that make them more connected, welcoming and resilient.”

The new Shepard Park Amphitheatre will include a fully redesigned performance stage and fully Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant accessibility improvements, including improved seating and navigable pathways for a seamless visitor experience. The project also includes new landscaping and facility upgrades with performance space build-out, including audio, visual and lighting equipment, as well as a subfloor storage area. Construction is expected to be completed by late Spring 2026, ahead of the performance season.

In addition to $1.5 million from the DRI, this project has also received funding from the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York.

The Town and Village of Lake George was named the Capital Region Downtown Revitalization Initiative winner for the seventh round in 2023. Other DRI winners in the region include Glens Falls, Hudson, Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Tannersville, Cohoes and Catskill.

In addition to the Shepard Park Amphitheater upgrades, the following DRI projects are also being funded by the DRI in Lake George:

Develop the Shepard’s Park Lakewalk & Build an Accessible Observation Deck: The project will enhance an underutilized portion of the public Shepard’s Park beach through urban and landscape design enhancements, improved stormwater management practices, and accessibility improvements, as well as an accessible observation overlook atop the public bathroom.

Create a Downtown Heritage Wayfinding Project: The Town, Village and Lake George Historical Association will design a wayfinding system with heritage signage throughout the downtown to aid navigation, highlight local points of interest, and promote Lake George's history. The project also includes the design and installation of two new Gateway signs for the Town and Village.

The Town, Village and Lake George Historical Association will design a wayfinding system with heritage signage throughout the downtown to aid navigation, highlight local points of interest, and promote Lake George’s history. The project also includes the design and installation of two new Gateway signs for the Town and Village. Create a Lake George Art & Canoe Trail: Site and install 18 uniquely painted canoes and paddles, as well as three murals throughout the DRI Area, showcasing and cultivating regional talent while beautifying the Area.

Create a Lake George Art & Canoe Trail: Site and install 18 uniquely painted canoes and paddles, as well as three murals throughout the DRI Area, showcasing and cultivating regional talent while beautifying the Area.

Memorialize and Reinterment of Historic Remains at the Lake George Battlefield Park: Construct the commemorative project at the Lake George Battlefield State Park, which features columbaria, educational signage, plaza space, and memorials related to the over 40 remains discovered on Courtland Street in 2019. The site is believed to be a Revolutionary War-era cemetery, and the project intends to celebrate this history.

Implement Accessibility, Efficiency and Aesthetic Upgrades at the Old County Courthouse: This project seeks to rehabilitate the Old County Courthouse through a series of interventions, including, building an accessible ramp near the main entrance, replacing and/or rehabilitating windows and lighting, interior museum casework upgrades, and a sculptural bateaux addition on the front lawn. Renovate & Expand 267 Canada St. into a Mixed-Use Building for Student/Hospitality Workforce: Revitalize a deteriorating property at 267 Canada St into a mixed-use building with an upgraded restaurant and ADA accessible 1,700 square-foot patio space on the ground floor, and 5 fully furnished student or workforce housing units on the 2nd floor.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, "Projects like the Shepard Park Amphitheater are at the heart of our community development strategy: supporting the creation of vibrant and engaging places that welcome residents and visitors alike. Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York State continues to make strategic investments that serve as cornerstones to promote and generate new, sustainable economic growth through targeted revitalization."

DASNY President & CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, "During my time as Secretary of State overseeing the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, Lake George stood out for its vision and commitment to enhancing public spaces. The Shepard Park Amphitheater project demonstrates how DRI investments create lasting economic and cultural benefits that extend far beyond opening day. I commend Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to the DRI program, which has now invested $1.2 billion across 151 communities statewide. Projects like this don't just improve infrastructure – they strengthen regional tourism, support local businesses, and create the kind of destinations that makes Lake George and the Greater Capital Region great places to live, work, and visit."

Lake George Mayor Ray Perry said, “Shepard Park has always been at the heart of our village’s cultural and community life. This reconstruction will elevate what we can offer to residents and visitors alike and will build upon what makes Lake George special. These improvements are about more than just a stage – they represent our commitment to community, culture, tradition and the future of Lake George.”

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The DRI was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all 10 regions of the State to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State, DRI communities benefit from partnerships with and coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. To date, the State has awarded a total of $1.2 billion to 151 communities through both programs