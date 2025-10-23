DEPARTMENT OF STATE BREAKS GROUND ON $8.3M PRINCIPLE HOTEL IN DOWNTOWN NORWICH

Renderings Available Here

New York Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley announced the groundbreaking of a $8.3 million boutique hotel in Norwich as part of the City’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The Principle Hotel will have 61 rooms and feature a rooftop lounge, restaurant and event room, so visitors can stay and enjoy the unique retail, dining and entertainment options in Downtown Norwich.

“Norwich is building on its strengths and setting the stage for long-term success through its DRI projects, like this boutique hotel, which will allow people to stay overnight right in downtown Norwich,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the DRI is fueling growth in communities across the state. Here in Norwich, this investment will breathe new life into downtown, by drawing visitors, sparking new business activity and creating lasting opportunities for residents and local entrepreneurs alike.”

The 12,000 square-foot property at 14-16 South Broad Street, was once part of the SUNY Morrisville campus. It will soon be transformed into a beautiful boutique hotel that will include a dining area, lounge, conference room, fitness center, outdoor patio and open courtyard with a fountain. The hotel will also have Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant features, such as ramps, elevators and four rooms with accessible bathrooms.

In addition to $3.3 million from the DRI, this project has also received $2 million in funding from Empire State Development’s Restore New York initiative which encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted structures. The project was also funded through private investments.

The City of Norwich was named the Southern Tier Region Downtown Revitalization Initiative winner for the fifth round in 2021. Other DRI winners in the region include Binghamton; Roxbury and Grand Gorge; Elmira; Watkins Glen; Owego; Endicott; Johnson City; and Hornell.

In addition to the boutique hotel, the following DRI projects are also being funded by the DRI in Norwich:

Rehabilitate the Unguentine Building: Redevelop more than 10,000 square feet of new commercial space and approximately two dozen new apartments to activate a long-vacant, historic building.

Improve East and West parks: Upgrade Norwich's two central parks to expand programming and support more events.

Upgrade the Chenango Arts Council's Martin Kappel Theater: Upgrade the seating, lighting and audio-visual equipment in the Martin Kappel Theater for a better all-around experience.

Enhance the American Avenue Streetscape: Create a safer and more welcoming American Avenue with better lighting, more amenities and a brand-new look and feel.

Rehabilitate the Heritage Building: Activate the historic Heritage Building with a healthy food market and local brewery.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Through the Restore New York initiative, we are spurring change in communities statewide by supporting the transformation of blighted and neglected properties statewide. This funding complements Governor Hochul’s state investments like the DRI that support communities' efforts to create attractive and dynamic places to live, work and play. Congratulations to the City of Norwich on this project, which is sure to draw residents and visitors alike to the heart of its Downtown.”

Norwich Mayor Brian Doliver said, “We are very excited about this project and what it means for the revitalization of downtown Norwich. This is an important first step in bringing new life to our city center and can serve as a cornerstone for future economic vitality. I’d like to thank New York State for its support through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.”

Salvatore J. Testani, President & CEO, Commerce Chenango said, “This hotel represents far more than a new place to stay — it’s a cornerstone of our downtown’s rebirth. Together with the other DRI projects, it stands as a powerful sign of a healthy, growing, and optimistic Norwich.”

About the Downtown Revitalization Initiative

The DRI was launched in 2016 to accelerate and bolster the revitalization of downtowns and neighborhoods in all 10 regions of the State to serve as centers of activity and catalysts for increased local investments. Led by the Department of State, DRI communities benefit from partnerships with and coordinated technical assistance provided by the Department of Housing and Community Renewal (HCR), Empire State Development (ESD) and the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA). The DRI represents an unprecedented and innovative "plan-then-act" strategy that couples strategic planning with immediate implementation. To date, the State has awarded a total of $1.2 billion to 151 communities through both programs