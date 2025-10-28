CONSUMER ALERT: New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection Reminds Domestic Violence Survivors & Advocates of Consumer Protections Available in New York State

Video Soundbite Here

The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection and the Address Confidentiality Program are reminding domestic violence survivors and victims about the resources available in New York State to protect New Yorkers to end the cycle of violence at home. This reminder comes during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is an opportunity to highlight this important issue and raise awareness while continuing to provide support to victims and survivors.

“October is a month that reminds us that many New Yorkers live in fear of violence in the domestic front and having resources such as the Address Confidentiality Program help them move away from dangerous situations at home,” said Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley. “During this Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her commitment to make our state a leader in protecting victims and survivors of domestic violence. Through Governor Hochul’s vision by offering much-needed resources that can help victims and their families alike, we become – as a state – more resilient and far more stronger from it.”

NYS Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence General Counsel Jara Traina said, “New York is a leader when it comes to domestic violence prevention, response, and education. It is crucial that we inform survivors about programs like Address Confidentiality and Service Contract Opt-Out, which can help them achieve safety and independence. OPDV is grateful for the unwavering support from Governor Kathy Hochul in protecting victims and survivors, and for our partnerships with other state agencies in ensuring New York’s programs and services are survivor-centered, trauma-informed, and culturally responsive.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The Address Confidentiality Program continues to be a vital resource for survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking, so they can safely receive assistance from our programs and services. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York has consistently been a leader in providing services and supports to survivors. As we mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it’s important that we highlight these available tools to assist survivors and help them stabilize their lives, safely and securely.”

New York State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “The victims and survivors of domestic violence often face significant mental health challenges. Domestic Violence Awareness Month is a good opportunity to remind New Yorkers of these resources and other services available for those who can benefit from this support to live and thrive in their community. Also, that help is always available to those who need it by calling the 988 helpline and speaking with a trained counselor, who can connect them to services if needed.”

Domestic violence can happen to anyone, and can have physical, emotional, mental, and financial impacts. Financial abuse is a common aspect of domestic violence, leading to consumer protection concerns like identity theft, credit reporting difficulties, and economic hardship.

Consumer Rights and Protections for Domestic Violence Survivors:

Address Confidentiality : If you are a New York State resident and a victim of domestic violence, victim of stalking, victim of sexual offense, victim of human trafficking, victim of kidnapping or are a reproductive health care services provider, employee, volunteer, patient or immediate family member of reproductive health care services provider who has moved or are planning to move for safety reasons, the Department of State Address Confidentiality Program assists with shielding an address from an abuser at no cost to the survivor.

: If you are a New York State resident and a victim of domestic violence, victim of stalking, victim of sexual offense, victim of human trafficking, victim of kidnapping or are a reproductive health care services provider, employee, volunteer, patient or immediate family member of reproductive health care services provider who has moved or are planning to move for safety reasons, the Department of State Address Confidentiality Program assists with shielding an address from an abuser at no cost to the survivor. Service Contract Opt-out : Domestic violence survivors can request an opt-out of certain service contracts without any fee, penalty or charge if they provide a written statement confirming their domestic violence status. This covers wireless, telecommunication, cable, satellite and utility contracts.

: Domestic violence survivors can request an opt-out of certain service contracts without any fee, penalty or charge if they provide a written statement confirming their domestic violence status. This covers wireless, telecommunication, cable, satellite and utility contracts. Identity Theft Resources : Identity theft can be a challenge for domestic violence survivors, but regularly examining credit reports, setting up fraud alerts and security freezes, and checking bank records are available tools that may assist in preventing identity theft. Learn more here.

: Identity theft can be a challenge for domestic violence survivors, but regularly examining credit reports, setting up fraud alerts and security freezes, and checking bank records are available tools that may assist in preventing identity theft. Learn more here. Insurance Anti-discrimination : New York State Insurance Law prohibits any insurance policy providers from discriminating against someone because they are a domestic violence survivor.

: New York State Insurance Law prohibits any insurance policy providers from discriminating against someone because they are a domestic violence survivor. Alternate Contact Information for Health Insurance : New York law requires health insurers to protect domestic violence victims by allowing them to designate an alternative address or contact information for claim information and billing details. Learn more about health insurance rights by reviewing the reference guide offered by the NYS Office of the Prevention of Domestic Violence.

: New York law requires health insurers to protect domestic violence victims by allowing them to designate an alternative address or contact information for claim information and billing details. Learn more about health insurance rights by reviewing the reference guide offered by the NYS Office of the Prevention of Domestic Violence. Protecting Smart Technology : New York State law allows domestic violence orders of protection to include bans against remotely controlling any domestic violence survivor’s connected devices affecting their home, vehicle or property. A new law that took effect on March 21, 2025, also requires vehicle manufacturers to terminate access to technology that enables a domestic violence survivor’s vehicle to be tracked or operated remotely. Learn more here.

: New York State law allows domestic violence orders of protection to include bans against remotely controlling any domestic violence survivor’s connected devices affecting their home, vehicle or property. A new law that took effect on March 21, 2025, also requires vehicle manufacturers to terminate access to technology that enables a domestic violence survivor’s vehicle to be tracked or operated remotely. Learn more here. Workplace Protections : Employers cannot discriminate against victims of domestic violence, family offenses or human trafficking for using leave accruals for sick time, family sick time or safe time related to such matters. Learn more here.

: Employers cannot discriminate against victims of domestic violence, family offenses or human trafficking for using leave accruals for sick time, family sick time or safe time related to such matters. Learn more here. Residential Lease Protections : Ending a Lease : A domestic violence victim may terminate a residential lease to support their safety, without liability, if they provide the landlord with a written 30-day notice and documentation affirming their domestic violence status. Learn more here. Protection from Discrimination : Residential landlords cannot refuse to rent to or discriminate against a person or their accompanied child(ren) who are victims of a criminal act or family offense of domestic violence. Domestic violence survivors who experience discrimination may initiate a civil claim in court. Protection from Eviction : Residential landlords cannot evict a tenant based on their domestic violence victim status. If a proceeding for eviction begins, a tenant may defend the proceeding by asserting their status as a domestic violence victim as the basis for the eviction. This protection does not apply to owner-occupied housing with two or fewer units. This protection also does not ban eviction proceedings on grounds other than a tenant’s status as a victim of domestic violence.

: Campground Membership Contracts: Domestic violence survivors can cancel their membership contract for a campground even if the cancellation has passed by submitting valid documentation confirming their domestic violence experience.

