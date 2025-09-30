Clearpath Secures Dual Finalist Honors on the World Stage

Recognized for excellence in client partnerships and women-led workplace culture at the CLO Learning in Practice Awards and Stevie® Awards for Women in Business

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearpath Learning Group, a performance-based learning strategy firm serving clients across industries and continents, has been named a finalist for two of the world’s most prestigious awards.

TWO SIDES OF THE SAME COIN: PARTNERSHIP AND CULTURE

Some awards honor how a company transforms its clients. Others celebrate how it transforms its own people. This season, Clearpath is being recognized for both.

The Chief Learning Officer (CLO) Learning in Practice Awards named Clearpath a finalist in the Provider Award for Excellence in Partnership category, spotlighting firms that serve as trusted advisors, shaping innovative learning strategies effectively aligned with business goals. Final placements will be announced on October 16.

At the same time, the Stevie® Awards for Women in Business selected Clearpath as a finalist for Best Women-Run Workplace of the Year, 10 or Less Employees. From over 1,500 entries representing 48 nations and territories, Clearpath stands among a select few honored for building a workplace where scale is measured not by headcount but by impact. Gold, Silver, and Bronze will be revealed at the Stevie® Awards gala in New York City on November 10, broadcast live worldwide.

A SMALL FIRM WITH A GLOBAL REACH

“These honors tell our story well,” said Jenn Kammerdiener, Founder & CEO of Clearpath Learning Group. “They show that a small, tightly knit team based in Tennessee can earn recognition across continents, not just for how we partner with clients, but for the culture we’ve built inside our own walls. Size is no barrier. What matters is that we bring expertise and dedication to the work we do, and that in everything we do, we put people first. That means our clients, their people, and our own outstanding team.”

A global partner echoed the sentiment. “We’re continually impressed by the heavy lifting Clearpath’s team takes on. Even with rapidly shifting project priorities, they handle every challenge with grace and the utmost professionalism.”

“What matters most about this recognition is that it’s not just for the work we deliver, but for how we do it,” Kammerdiener continued. “Our commitment is to the results of our programs, but also to the experience of working with us. That’s always been very important to us. You see it in every strategy, every partnership, and every interaction with clients and within our own team, too.”

ABOUT CLEARPATH LEARNING GROUP

Clearpath is an award-winning learning strategy and design firm. We specialize in performance-based training that connects individual capability to organizational outcomes. From defining role-based skills to launching scalable global programs, our end-to-end solutions turn complex business challenges into strategic opportunities. Since 2009, we’ve delivered innovative training across continents and industries for small but mighty non-profits and the largest Fortune 100 companies. Every program we build is shaped by insight, aligned to purpose, and designed to last. No matter their size or stature, our clients count on us to help people work smarter, faster, and with far greater purpose. Learn more at https://clearpathlearninggroup.com.

ABOUT THE STEVIE® AWARDS

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are regarded as the world’s premier honors for women executives and women-led organizations. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 190 professionals across seven international judging committees. Learn more and view the full list of winners here: 2025 Stevie Award Winners | Stevie Awards

ABOUT CHIEF LEARNING OFFICER

Founded in 2003, the CLO Learning in Practice Awards remain one of the highest marks of distinction in workplace learning, celebrating innovators who turn development programs into strategic engines for growth. More info and a full list of finalists can be found here: 2025 Learning in Practice Award Finalists | Chief Learning Officer

