CLEARPATH LEARNING GROUP RECEIVES GOLD AT THE CHIEF LEARNING OFFICER LEARNING IN PRACTICE AWARDS

Learning Solution Provider recognized for Excellence in E-Learning at event focused on the symbiotic relationship between L&D Strategies and Business Strategies

Organizations are incredibly unique one to the next. Learning strategies and solutions must be too. It means a great deal to us to be recognized for our work in this area.” — Jenn Kammerdiener

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearpath Learning Group, a Learning & Development Strategy and Design firm, has been named a Gold Winner at the Chief Learning Officer (CLO) Learning in Practice Awards. The program recognizes industry leaders who have demonstrated excellence in the design and delivery of workforce learning and development programs.

Clearpath received the highest distinction in the Excellence in E-Learning category for its notably innovative and effective programming.

"The 2024 Learning in Practice Award winners represent the pinnacle of innovation and dedication in employee development," said Ashley St. John, editor-in-chief and chief content officer for Chief Learning Officer. "Since 2003, these awards have spotlighted learning leaders who go above and beyond in crafting and implementing exceptional development programs. This year's winners have once again raised the bar, showcasing inventive approaches that not only enhance individual growth but also drive organizational success. Their commitment to excellence in learning and development is truly inspiring, and we are honored to recognize their outstanding achievements."

This year’s CLO event focused on the evolving convergence of L&D strategy with overarching business strategy. The judging committee, comprised of senior practitioners, L&D experts, CLO editors and past award winners, recognized Clearpath as a forward-thinking learning organization “championing the transformative power of aligning learning, development, and talent initiatives with the strategic heartbeat of the organization.”

“A performance-based approach drives and informs the collective of Clearpath’s work. Everything we do from a learning and development perspective helps businesses succeed in their own performance targets and goals by equipping their people to do just that. Organizations are incredibly unique one to the next. Learning strategies and solutions must be too. It means a great deal to us to be recognized for our work in this area,” said Jenn Kammerdiener, Founder, CEO, and Lead Practitioner at Clearpath.

A complete list of winners can be viewed here: CLO 2024 Learning in Practice Awards

About Clearpath Learning Group

Clearpath is a steadfast partner in the business of people, perfecting performance so that companies thrive. Experts in the Learning & Development space, Clearpath identifies, designs, and deploys seamless strategies for the challenges businesses face as they navigate change. With specialization in a strategy-based approach, Clearpath swiftly distills complex situations into clear, focused, and tangible solutions. Learn more at https://clearpathlearninggroup.com.

