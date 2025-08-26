CLEARPATH LEARNING GROUP HONORED WITH FOUR GOLDS FOR TRANSFORMATIVE LEARNING ACROSS DIVERSE INDUSTRIES

From fintech to humanitarian aid, one approach powers performance-driven learning.

Every organization has its own story, and every solution should honor that.” — Jenn Kammerdiener

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearpath Learning Group, the strategy-first Learning & Development partner known for its performance-driven programs, has earned four Gold Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards for work with Allvue Systems and the American Red Cross.

The awards recognize Clearpath’s impact across Learning & Development and Leadership Training:

Gold | Best Certification Program in collaboration with Allvue Systems

Gold | Best Unique or Innovative L&D Program in collaboration with Allvue Systems

Gold | Best Use of AI for Learning in collaboration with Allvue Systems

Gold | Best Development Program for Frontline Leaders in collaboration with the American Red Cross

“Every organization has its own story, and every solution should honor that,” said Jenn Kammerdiener, CEO, Founder, and Lead Practitioner at Clearpath. “Learning is a strategy. We start by uncovering what will most directly impact performance, then design intentionally, building systems that strengthen people and organizations from the inside out.”

“Trends come and go, but the work we do is always about the people.” Kammerdiener continued. “Whether it’s a fintech powerhouse or a global humanitarian non-profit, our process is consistent: we dig deep, define what others often overlook, and create learning that’s practical, relevant, and scalable. That’s the kind of learning that proves its value over time.”

“Being recognized for our work with two very different partners reflects who we are as a company,” she added. “Our diversity as a team makes us a natural fit for a wide range of industries and organization types. We think differently. It’s just great that our designs for AI-enabled programs and volunteer disaster response training can be celebrated side by side. In this space, the challenges are complex, but the goal is fairly straightforward. We empower people to perform at their best, no matter the context.”

Often called the “Academy Awards” of Learning, Talent, and Business Excellence, the Brandon Hall Group™ HCM Excellence Awards® celebrate the most innovative, results-driven programs in the industry.

“This year's Excellence Award winners exemplify the transformative power of strategic human capital management. Through their innovative approaches to talent development and employee engagement, these organizations have not only achieved remarkable business outcomes but have also redefined what it means to create truly people-centric workplaces," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, HCM Excellence Awards® program leader.

Award submissions were judged by independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives, based on:

• Alignment to their business need and environment.

• Program design, functionality, and delivery.

• Adoption, integration, user experience, innovation, and creativity.

• Overall effectiveness, impact, and measurable benefits.

Winners will be celebrated at the Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Conference, February 9–12, 2026, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“The 2025 Excellence Award recipients represent the pinnacle of achievement in human capital management. What sets this year's winners apart is their bold embrace of emerging technologies and their commitment to creating meaningful employee experiences that drive tangible business results. These organizations have demonstrated that when you invest in your people with purpose and innovation, the impact resonates throughout the entire enterprise, creating sustainable competitive advantages in today's dynamic business landscape," said Brandon Hall Group™ Chief Executive Officer Mike Cooke.

A complete list of winners can be viewed at: https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

About Clearpath Learning Group

Clearpath is an award-winning learning strategy and design firm. We specialize in performance-based training that connects individual capability to organizational outcomes. From defining role-based skills to launching scalable global programs, our end-to-end solutions turn complex business challenges into strategic opportunities. Since 2009, we’ve delivered innovative training across continents and industries for small but mighty non-profits and the largest Fortune 100 companies. Every program we build is shaped by insight, aligned to purpose, and designed to last. No matter their size or stature, our clients count on us to help people work smarter, faster, and with far greater purpose. Learn more at https://clearpathlearninggroup.com.

About Brandon Hall Group™

For over 30 years, Brandon Hall Group™ has empowered, recognized and certified excellence in organizations worldwide. The HCM Excellence Awards® program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the “Academy Awards of Human Capital Management.” The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits and associations. https://brandonhall.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.