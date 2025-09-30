Goodguys Rod & Custom Announces the 2025 BASF Most Bitchin’ Car of the Year

Congratulations to Amie Angelo and the talented crew at Roseville Rod & Custom for scoring the Goodguys 2025 BASF Most Bitchin’ of the Year Award!

Congratulations to Amie Angelo and the crew at Roseville Rod & Custom for being named the Goodguys 2025 BASF Most Bitchin’ of the Year Award!

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association , the world’s largest hot rodding association and producer of “America’s Favorite Car Show” is stoked to announce Amie Angelo and his custom 1932 GMC Coupe as the winner of their coveted 2025 BASF Most Bitchin’ Car of the Year. The Most Bitchin’ title is part of Goodguys’ premier “Top 12 of the Year” awards program presented by BASF, and was selected during the Goodguys 32nd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, on September 28th.Amie’s trick ’32 three-window coupe, built by Ben York and his crew at Roseville Rod and Custom in Roseville, California, is full of one-off custom touches, a wild inline-six engine, an amazing interior, and subtle modifications throughout that add up to one Bitchin’ hot rod. Better yet, this is no trailer queen show car as Amie just completed the 1,700-mile Goodguys Hall of Fame road tour before showing up in Texas!The heart of this fun little coupe is a unique inline-six cylinder GMC engine equipped with a rare Howard 12-port cylinder head along with a vintage Hilborn injection setup converted to electronic fuel injection. Roseville crafted all the accessory brackets, headers, and components on the highly detailed engine.Equally as custom is the chassis under the coupe which incorporates traditional hot rod components including a dropped I-beam axle, hairpin radius rods, a four-link rear suspension, and quick-change rearend. The Roseville team built the cowl steering setup, the distinctive custom shock/headlight mounts and unique spreader bars. Vintage Kinmont-style brakes provide the right hot rod appearance complemented with 16-inch artillery-style shod with classic style tires.Roseville started with a fresh ’32 Ford body from Brookville, chopped the top 3-inches, fine-tuned the panels and fitment, worked in a ’34 Chevy grille, and added a GMC emblem to match the six-cylinder engine. The taillights are from a ’34 Chevy and the color is a modified version of a vintage ’36 Graham-Paige hue. Inside are a set of modified ’64 Corvette seats wrapped in leather, a ’34 Chevy dash with custom gauges, a modified ’41 Buick steering wheel, hand-formed trim, custom handles and details that make this hot rod truly unique and absolutely Bitchin’.To round out their Top 12 of 2025 program, Goodguys will be announcing the final five winning vehicles Friday, October 3rd. These final award winners will include the 2025 Snap-On Muscle Car of the Year, Vintage Air Custom Rod of the Year, LMC Truck of the Year (Early), Dakota Digital Truck of the Year (Late), and Scott’s Hotrods N’ Customs Custom of the Year.Congratulations to Amie Angelo and the gang at Roseville Rod & Custom for being named the Goodguys 2025 BASF Most Bitchin’ of the Year!Media Information: Photo Assets

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.