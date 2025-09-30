49-Unit, $23M Affordable Housing In Buffalo

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of West Side Homes, a $23 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Buffalo, that includes 11 new buildings constructed on vacant lots. Developed by Buffalo Neighborhood Stabilization Company, Inc. (BNSC), the housing development arm of PUSH Buffalo, West Side Homes creates 49 affordable apartments, including 16 with supportive services for individuals struggling with homelessness. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has financed over 11,000 affordable homes in Erie County, including more than 8,000 in the city of Buffalo. West Side Homes continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year housing plan, which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Every New Yorker deserves a safe, affordable place to call home, and West Side Homes is a testament to our unwavering commitment to making that a reality in Buffalo,” Governor Hochul said. “This $23 million development was constructed with direct input from residents and contributes to the continued revitalization on the city’s West Side. Today’s announcement demonstrates how my administration is creating pathways to prosperity for families as part of our historic $25 billion housing plan.”

West Side Homes consists of 11 new buildings on vacant lots featuring 45 affordable departments and the substantial rehabilitation of two two-family buildings. The development sites were chosen through a 2017 planning process, led by BNSC, in which West Side residents identified areas where energy-efficient affordable housing could be constructed. The 13 sites are spread over an approximately two-mile area. All 49 apartments at West Side Homes are affordable to households earning at or below 50 percent of the Area Median Income.

Sixteen apartments with supportive services are reserved for households struggling with homelessness. These residents have access to on-site supportive services and rental subsidies funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), including care management and behavioral health treatment services. The service provider is BestSelf Behavioral Health.

West Side Homes is highly energy-efficient and its largest component, a 15-unit, all-electric building at 625 West Avenue, has been certified under Passive House Institute US, 2020 Enterprise Green Communities, and WELL Building criteria, and has also been awarded support from New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA)’s Buildings of Excellence Competition. The building at 146 Rhode Island Street has also been Passive House Institute US certified. Energy-efficient features at West Side Homes include a ground source heat pump, energy recovery ventilation, and a rooftop solar array.

Residential amenities include laundry facilities, porches, balconies and community space. The development includes five apartments that are fully accessible for people with mobility impairments and two apartments that are equipped for people with hearing and visual impairments.

State financing for West Side Homes includes Federal and State Low-Income Housing Tax Credits that generated $12 million in equity and an additional $4.6 million in subsidy from New York State Homes and Community Renewal. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance provided $3.6 million from its Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. NYSERDA awarded $326,358 in Round Two of the Buildings of Excellence program and $194,000 through the New Construction-Housing program. The city of Buffalo provided $500,000.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The completion of West Side Homes marks a significant advance, providing high-quality, affordable residences tailored to fit the priorities of West Side residents. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we’re not just constructing buildings — we’re promoting stability and creating opportunities for families to flourish. In Buffalo alone, we’ve financed over 8,000 affordable homes. By collaborating with our public and private partners, we’re expanding housing opportunities to ensure all New Yorkers have access to safe, sustainable homes.”

New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “Every New Yorker deserves a safe and stable home. This new supportive housing development in Buffalo is more than just a building; it is a critical investment in people. By providing not only affordable housing but also on-site treatment and services, we are creating an opportunity for individuals and families to reclaim their lives and build bright futures.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The Homeless Housing and Assistance Program’s investment in West Side Homes on Buffalo’s West Side provides individuals who have experienced homelessness with safe modern homes and direct access to essential services they need to build and maintain successful lives in their community. We are grateful to PUSH Buffalo and all our state and local partners on this important community project and to Governor Hochul for her steadfast commitment to expanding supportive housing options across New York State.”

New York State Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “New York’s commitment to creating a modern built environment will improve the quality of life for residents while helping us move toward a clean energy economy. The completion of the West Side Homes in Buffalo demonstrates how the adoption of all-electric building solutions and energy efficient features can benefit our diverse neighborhoods, including New York’s most underserved populations.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Every family in Buffalo deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has delivered millions to help build nearly 50 units on the West Side, turning vacant lots into homes for families and Western New Yorkers experiencing homelessness. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing for working people to bring down those high prices. I applaud Governor Hochul’s work increasing access to housing for working families in Buffalo and across Western New York, and I will continue working to deliver federal resources to deliver more affordable housing across New York.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Supporting our most vulnerable community members is one of my top priorities, and that starts with access to safe, secure, and affordable housing. I’m grateful that West Side Homes will provide state-of-the-art housing and integrated support services right here in Buffalo. I am proud of the federal funding that made this project possible, and I will continue fighting to expand access to housing across New York.”

Representative Tim Kennedy said, “All families, no matter their income, deserve access to safe, affordable, quality housing. With the completion of the West Side Homes initiative, the City of Good Neighbors will gain 49 much-needed new housing units. As we work to increase the supply of affordable housing, this project serves as a model of what can be achieved when stakeholders at every level of government come together to improve lives. Congratulations to PUSH Buffalo and to all whose hard work made this day a reality.”

State Senator April Baskin said, “I grew up on the West Side, a historic part of Buffalo that still holds a special place in my heart. It is encouraging to know that modern, affordable housing will now become a reality for many underserved residents who have long struggled to find safe, affordable homes. Thanks to Buffalo Neighborhood Stabilization Company's $23 million investment, a substantial number of West Side apartments will now include access to critical behavioral health treatment services and on-site supportive care. This project marks yet another win for Governor Hochul's Pro-Housing Community Program, providing the most vulnerable residents with the dignity they deserve.”

Assemblymember Jon D. Rivera said, “West Side Homes is a powerful example of how state and local partnerships can deliver lasting solutions to one of our greatest challenges: the need for affordable housing. New York is not only making historic investments in housing, but also ensuring that these projects reflect the highest standards of sustainability and supportive care. By combining affordability with supportive services and cutting-edge energy efficiency, this project reflects the values of our West Side community. The development strengthens Buffalo’s housing stock, addresses homelessness with dignity, and demonstrates the impact of a housing strategy that puts both people and communities first.”

Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon said, “The West Side Homes project demonstrates what can be achieved when community partners and every level of government work together to expand affordable housing. These 49 new and rehabilitated homes will bring stability and opportunity to Buffalo’s West Side, including supportive housing for those who need it most. The City of Buffalo was proud to partner in this effort to invest in the future of the West Side, and I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership and support, along with all of our partners who helped make this project possible.”

PUSH Buffalo and BNSC Executive Director Dawn Wells-Clyburn said, “I can think of no better way to celebrate 20 years of PUSH Buffalo than cutting the ribbon on West Side Homes. For two decades, PUSH has organized community leaders to ‘make affordable, sustainable housing a reality in Buffalo, working with members, partners and funders to create a healthy, just, and strong city using a model that can be replicated anywhere.’ That means housing that’s equipped for the climate crisis and that provides a way of addressing those who have been historically marginalized by decades of institutional and environmental racism. These 49 beautiful housing units are designed to do just that, and they deliver. PUSH thanks every single partner, funder, agency, and government office that helped us get here — most especially our member-leaders. They deserve West Side Homes, and every housing development that follows in its footsteps.”

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. As part of the FY25 Enacted Budget, the Governor secured a landmark agreement to increase New York’s housing supply through new tax incentives, capital funding, and new protections for renters and homeowners. Building on this commitment, the FY26 Enacted Budget includes more than $1.5 billion in new State funding for housing, a Housing Access Voucher pilot program, and new policies to improve affordability for tenants and homebuyers. These measures complement the Governor’s five-year, $25 billion Housing Plan, included in the FY23 Enacted Budget, to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 65,000 homes have been created or preserved to date.

The FY25 and FY26 Enacted Budgets also strengthened the Governor’s Pro-Housing Community Program — which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. Currently, more than 350 communities have received ProHousing certification, including the city of Buffalo.