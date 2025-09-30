Governor Hochul Stands Up for Public Safety

Governor Kathy Hochul today called out President Donald Trump and U.S. Department of Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem following $187 million in cuts to critical counterterrorism funding in New York that directly impacts the safety and security of New Yorkers, reducing New York’s allocation by 86 percent to $30 million. These unprecedented cuts will have a direct impact on public safety agencies throughout the state, including a projected $100 million cut to the NYPD, a projected $15 million cut to the FDNY, a projected $13 million cut to Joint Task Force Empire Shield, no projected funding for any of New York State’s 12 certified bomb squads and millions of dollars in cuts that directly support counties, sheriffs and police departments.

“A Republican administration literally defunding the police is the height of hypocrisy — and walking away from the fight against terrorism in the number one terrorist target in America is utterly shocking,” Governor Hochul said. “Any New York House Republican who doesn’t immediately act to get this funding restored is complicit in making their constituents less safe.”

In response, and through a partnership with New York State Attorney General Letitia James, New York joined a multi-state coalition of 11 other states in suing to stop the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from illegally depriving states from hundreds of millions of dollars under the federal Homeland Security Grant Program for refusal to support the administration’s immigration agenda.

Additionally, the Governor issued a letter to Secretary Noem demanding transparency and accountability on these cuts, as well as their full restoration.

The funding, provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency through its Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP), supports local law enforcement and regional homeland security preparedness efforts, including intelligence operations, mass gathering security, planning, equipment purchases, and training critical to sustaining and improving community prevention, protection, response and recovery capabilities. HSGP is comprised of three separate grants –– the SHSP, UASI and Operation Stonegarden. Under SHSP and UASI, 80 percent of the funding is allocated to local entities while 20 percent is reserved for state projects.

Following an extended delay, DHS released the 2025 Notice of Funding Opportunity for HSGP giving states the ability to access this critical funding, however despite being the nation’s number one terrorist target, New York’s allocation was cut by 40 percent ($87 million). Then, without notice nor explanation, New York was cut an additional $102.7 million when DHS issued the awards on September 27.

These unprecedented cuts were contained within the State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) and Urban Areas Security Initiative (UASI) portions of the program and will have a direct impact on public safety agencies throughout the state, including:

A projected $100 million cut to the NYPD including deep cuts to intelligence analysts and the NYPD’s counterterrorism unit.

A projected $15 million cut to the FDNY including deep cuts to interoperable communication and radiological response.

A projected $13 million cut to Joint Task Force Empire Shield which is the program that funds the New York National Guard presence in transit hubs.

There is no projected funding this year for any of New York State's 12 certified bomb squads.

Millions of dollars in cuts that directly support equipment purchases, training, exercises and preparedness efforts for counties, sheriffs and police departments.

UASI Cut

In New York, UASI funding is reserved for jurisdictions within the New York City metropolitan areas to sustain and enhance critical anti-terrorism and intelligence sharing programs.

Under the FY 2025 awards, New York is set to receive $22,069,395 in UASI funding, representing an 85.9 percent cut from 2024’s award of $156,131,176. Allocations are determined by New York’s Urban Area Working Group which is comprised of New York City, Nassau County, Suffolk County, Westchester County, the City of Yonkers and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The funding at risk, based on 2024 funding levels, is as follows:

2024 UASI Local Allocations Specific Allocation by Jurisdiction: Nassau County $2,314,373 Suffolk County $2,314,373 Westchester County $2,314,373 City of Yonkers $2,314,373 Port Authority of NY & NJ $9,313,368 New York City $118,451,583

SHSP Cut

In New York, SHSP funding is directed to every county and the City of New York to support planning, equipment purchases, training, and other homeland security initiatives.

Under the FY 2025 awards, New York is set to receive $5,624,924 in SHSP funding, representing a 90.8 percent cut from 2024’s award of $61,229,940. Funding distributions are formula based and ensure funding goes to every county in New York State.

SHSP Cuts by County Jurisdiction FY2024 Total Award Amount PROJECTED FY2025 SHSP Award Amount PROJECTED Overall Cut from FY2024-FY2025 Albany County $945,873 $89,585 -$856,288 Allegany County $59,750 $5,659 -$54,091 Broome County $311,551 $29,508 -$282,043 Cattaraugus County $136,570 $12,935 -$123,635 Cayuga County $132,303 $12,531 -$119,772 Chautauqua County $170,713 $16,169 -$154,544 Chemung County $145,106 $13,743 -$131,363 Chenango County $93,892 $8,893 -$84,999 Clinton County $128,035 $12,126 -$115,909 Columbia County $76,821 $7,276 -$69,545 Cortland County $51,215 $4,851 -$46,364 Delaware County $85,356 $8,084 -$77,272 Dutchess County $574,070 $54,371 -$519,699 Erie County $1,879,306 $177,993 -$1,701,313 Essex County $102,428 $9,701 -$92,727 Franklin County $59,750 $5,659 -$54,091 Fulton County $72,553 $6,872 -$65,681 Genesee County $98,160 $9,297 -$88,863 Greene County $98,160 $9,297 -$88,863 Hamilton County $42,678 $4,042 -$38,636 Herkimer County $76,821 $7,276 -$69,545 Jefferson County $110,964 $10,510 -$100,454 Lewis County $46,946 $4,446 -$42,500 Livingston County $128,035 $12,126 -$115,909 Madison County $106,696 $10,105 -$96,591 Monroe County $963,711 $91,275 -$872,436 Montgomery County $102,428 $9,701 -$92,727 Nassau County $1,820,278 $172,402 -$1,647,876 Niagara County $418,135 $39,602 -$378,533 New York City $30,135,400 $2,854,183 -$27,281,217 Oneida County $226,103 $21,415 -$204,688 Onondaga County $650,892 $61,647 -$589,245 Ontario County $170,714 $16,169 -$154,545 Orange County $924,546 $87,566 -$836,980 Orleans County $89,625 $8,489 -$81,136 Oswego County $166,445 $15,764 -$150,681 Otsego County $93,892 $8,893 -$84,999 Putnam County $234,731 $22,232 -$212,499 Rensselaer County $478,934 $45,361 -$433,573 Rockland County $635,907 $60,228 -$575,679 Saratoga County $247,535 $23,445 -$224,090 Schenectady County $479,505 $45,415 -$434,090 Schoharie County $81,089 $7,680 -$73,409 Schuyler County $46,946 $4,446 -$42,500 Seneca County $51,215 $4,851 -$46,364 St. Lawrence County $157,910 $14,956 -$142,954 Steuben County $110,965 $10,510 -$100,455 Suffolk County $1,180,103 $111,770 -$1,068,333 Sullivan County $179,249 $16,977 -$162,272 Tioga County $59,750 $5,659 -$54,091 Tompkins County $98,160 $9,297 -$88,863 Ulster County $230,463 $21,828 -$208,635 Warren County $68,285 $6,467 -$61,818 Washington County $68,285 $6,467 -$61,818 Wayne County $145,106 $13,743 -$131,363 Westchester County $1,367,888 $129,555 -$1,238,333 Wyoming County $59,750 $5,659 -$54,091 Yates County $34,143 $3,234 -$30,909 TOTAL $47,511,840 $4,499,939 -$43,011,901

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Putting the safety of New Yorkers at risk by ripping away vital anti-terror funds is a new low for Donald Trump. New York remains a top terror target, and it is reckless and dangerous to slash the vital federal support law enforcement needs to be prepared and stop attacks. As threats of international and domestic terror persist and lives hang in the balance, Trump’s FEMA is choosing political games over public safety. These cuts must be immediately reversed. The safety of New Yorkers depends on it.”

Senator Kirstin Gillibrand said, “The Homeland Security Grant Program is a critical source of funding to keep New Yorkers safe and improve our preparedness, prevention, protection, response, and recovery capabilities across the state. I am deeply concerned that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has cut $189 million in counterterrorism funding for New York State, and I am committed to working with the governor to fight for the restoration of this funding.”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said, “The federal government’s decision to play politics with critical counter-terrorism funds betrays our state’s law enforcement and emergency response teams who work hard every day to keep New Yorkers safe. I joined a coalition of my fellow attorneys general to sue DHS to stop these destructive funding cuts and I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to protecting New Yorkers.”

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for speaking out on an issue that couldn’t be more important: keeping our communities safe. The decision by President Trump’s Department of Homeland Security to pull funding from local police and critical counterterrorism programs is deeply troubling. These grants save lives and ensure our law enforcement have the tools they need. Public safety has to come before politics, and I stand with the Governor in calling on Washington to do the right thing and restore this funding.”

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, “Donald Trump has just gutted critical funding for law enforcement communication across Western New York. The State Homeland Security Grant Program funds the cellular equipment needed for every single police vehicle in Buffalo, Erie and Niagara County to function, as well as radio communications across the region. Make no mistake: right now Donald Trump is the one defunding the police.”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “Broome County depends on this funding for training, emergency preparedness, and keeping our communities safe. These dollars keep our law enforcement and emergency services ready to protect families when disaster strikes. Cutting them puts lives at risk, and I thank Governor Hochul for fighting to restore this critical funding.”

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “Ulster County Emergency Services is losing more than $230,000 in emergency services support — funding that helps support law enforcement terrorism prevention activities, enhance cybersecurity and intelligence sharing, protect crowded places, and strengthen community preparedness and resilience. These reckless and politically motivated federal cuts undermine public safety in Ulster County and across New York State. I fully support the efforts of Governor Hochul and Attorney General James to hold the federal government accountable and restore this critical funding. New Yorkers deserve better than to have their safety used as a bargaining chip.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “It is outrageous that in the shadow of mourning those we lost on 9/11, the Trump administration is slashing Homeland Security and police funding to New York State by 90%. Here in Westchester County we will see our funding drop from $1.367 million to just $130,000 because of these reckless cuts. Homeland security isn’t an abstract idea for New Yorkers — it is our lived reality. Now more than ever, we need our congressional representatives to honor the promise they made to 9/11 victims and their families - to never forget, and to keep New York safe. Keeping New York safe means investing in homeland security, we call on the federal government and our congressional delegation to restore this critical funding immediately.”

Albany County District Attorney Lee C. Kindlon said, “Cutting nearly $900,000 from funding that supports our local law enforcement partners is reckless and dangerous. This money funds training and critical infrastructure that makes our communities safer and more prepared to respond to threats, and this is certainly not a time to pull back on readiness.”

City of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano said, “Now is not the time to shortchange the men and women of Yonkers who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. Cutting critical Homeland Security counterterrorism funding would directly undermine the ability of our police officers, firefighters and other emergency personnel to train, respond, and protect. I stand with our first responders as they are our first line of defense — the federal government must stand with them as well, and not strip away the resources they need to do their jobs.”

Monroe County Legislature President Yversha Román said, “These destructive cuts from the federal government put every community in New York, including Monroe County, at greater risk. Slashing this funding undermines our ability to prevent and respond to threats, natural disasters, and public safety emergencies. All while, linking public safety to unjust immigration enforcement that ignores due process; eroding trust and diverting resources away from what truly keeps families safe.”

Schenectady County Legislature Chair Gary Hughes said, “This funding is essential to supporting our Emergency Management Office—from fire and EMS coordination to hazmat response and emergency preparedness training that brings together public health, schools, hospitals, and other community partners. Cuts of this magnitude put critical public safety and preparedness efforts at risk—not just here in Schenectady County, but across the entire state.”

Monroe County Sheriff Todd K. Baxter said, “I am concerned by the decision to make significant cuts to counterterrorism efforts. Our agency receives nearly $2.4M a year in federal grants that are passed through NYS to MCSO. Grants that support our bomb squad, traffic safety, crimes against children, human trafficking, narcotics investigations, the purchase of specialized vehicles and equipment, as well as training exercises. However, most importantly, funding that is necessary to perform our work trying to identify and prevent acts of targeted violence. These are crucial dollars for essential programs. At a time of increased challenges and risks to public safety, we believe these cuts will create significant gaps in our emergency preparedness.”