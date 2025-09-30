Completion Of $45M Pavement Improvement Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a $45 million pavement revitalization project on the New York State Thruway (I-90) in Chautauqua County. The project started in 2024 and included work on both the eastbound and westbound lanes between exit 59 (Dunkirk-Fredonia-NY Route 60) and exit 60 (Westfield-Mayville-NY Route 394).

“New York is committed to rebuilding aging transportation infrastructure and improving commutes in every corner of the state,” Governor Hochul said. “By modernizing the Thruway system through significant repaving investments, we can ensure a safe and reliable roadway for all travelers.”

The project covered milepost 467.0 to 485.5 westbound and milepost 483.0 to 467.0 eastbound, totaling approximately 69 lane miles. Improvements included full and partial depth repairs on portions of the roadway as well as a new asphalt riding surface. Crews also resurfaced the interchange ramps at exit 59 and exit 60 and all U-turns.

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “This project made critical safety improvements to a stretch of the Thruway that is traveled by nearly eight million vehicles each year. We are committed to reinvesting toll dollars into improving and modernizing the infrastructure of our 570-mile highway system.”

Additionally, vertical clearance improvements were made to 16 bridges to mitigate future bridge hits. The project also included “Recess Triple Drop” pavement striping, new guiderail, pier protection and delineator markers. The project was completed on time and on budget. Oakgrove Construction, Inc. from Elmira, NY was the project contractor.

For up-to-date travel information, motorists are encouraged to download the mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Travelers can also visit the Thruway Authority's interactive Traveler Map which features live traffic cameras. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails, which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

About the Thruway Authority

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

In 2024, the Thruway Authority processed more than 400 million toll transactions and motorists drove 8.2 billion miles on the Thruway. The Authority’s 2025-2029 Capital Plan invests $2.7 billion into infrastructure and equipment, an increased commitment of $742 million or 38 percent since the approval of a multi-year toll adjustment plan in 2023. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately 61 percent of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 pavement lane miles as well as the replacement or rehabilitation of 20 percent of the Thruway’s 819 bridges. The Thruway is one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index, and toll rates are among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads. The Thruway’s base passenger vehicle toll rate is less than $0.05 per mile, compared to the Ohio Turnpike ($0.06 per mile), the New Jersey Turnpike (up to $0.39 per mile) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike ($0.16 per mile).

The lives of Thruway Authority employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend on all of those who travel the highway. Motorists should stay alert and pay attention while driving, slow down in work zones and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The state’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March 2024, requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. Safety is a shared responsibility.

For more information, follow the Thruway on Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit the Thruway website.