Eta Space’s LOXSAT rolls out to Rocket Lab for launch integration

Eta Space employees with LOXSAT payload.

Revolutionary technological satellite to demonstrate long-term cryogenic storage and transfer in Low Earth Orbit

ROCKLEDGE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eta Space is thrilled to announce that the payload for our forefront project, LOXSAT, has been cleared for integration in support of launch. LOXSAT is a NASA funded cryogenic fluid management demonstration that aims to prove long-term cryogenic storage in low earth orbit (LEO). The nine-month mission in 2026 will provide critical, ground-breaking data that will serve as the foundation to full-scale cryogenic depots for future missions.The payload was shipped to Rocket Lab Headquarters in Long Beach, CA where LOXSAT is undergoing joint environmental testing with the Rocket Lab Bus. Environmental testing for the payload has been complete, including functional Thermal Vacuum Testing (TVAC) in-house, Electromagnetic Interference testing (EMI) at Kennedy Space Center's EMI Lab, and vibrational testing at Kennedy Space Center's Vibration Test Lab. This integrated testing will be repeated for the full spacecraft configuration."Our team members here at Eta Space should be incredibly proud of what they have accomplished over the years with this project, especially with all of the unexpected hurdles we've had to manage,” said Jeff Bone, LOXSAT Project Manager. “I'm so grateful to be able to have worked on this project alongside such talented people."The LOXSAT team will travel back and forth to Long Beach to support testing at Rocket Lab. The rest of the team will practice ground support operations and continue supporting software testing throughout the dual environmental test campaign. Once testing is complete in California, the payload will be shipped to the launch site in Mahia, New Zealand, where the LOXSAT team will support wet dress rehearsals and the launch of LOXSAT in March 2026.For more information about LOXSAT, visit etaspace.com/loxsat About Eta SpaceEta Space is a technology development company founded in 2019 by former NASA personnel. Named after the Greek letter η — symbolizing efficiency — Eta Space develops advanced cryogenic systems for space exploration and the future hydrogen energy economy. From the lunar surface to local airports, Eta Space is Fueling Future Exploration with cutting-edge solutions that push the boundaries of efficiency and innovation.Learn more at etaspace.com

