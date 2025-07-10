US Navy funds Eta Space to develop advanced cryogenic cooling systems

Superconductor

Eta Space awarded Phase I STTR contract in partnership with Florida State University

ROCKLEDGE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eta Space has been awarded a Phase I STTR contract to research rapid cryogenic cooling of superconducting systems for defense applications. The six-month contract with Florida State University’s Center for Advanced Power Systems (CAPS) began July 7.Eta Space will research and develop hardware and processes to rapidly cool large, High-Temperature Superconducting (HTS) magnets down to cryogenic temperatures within 24 hours, as opposed to several days. The development would help the U.S. Navy achieve its goal of reducing the cooling time for HTS magnet systems to operational temperatures, providing robust operational capabilities for minesweeping missions. Future potential applications of HTS technologies include motors, generators, cables and more.“Advancing research in high-temperature superconductors has the potential to open doors for future work with the Navy and benefit a wide range of applications,” said Daniel Hollibaugh, principal investigator for the contract. “This collaboration with FSU through the Center for Advanced Power Systems offers strong synergy between our expertise in cryogenics and their work with magnets and advanced power systems,” Hollibaugh said.The Phase I contract will consist of thermal design and analysis with an optional period of prototype testing. Upon successful Phase I execution, the Eta Space and FSU team from the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering led by Professor Juan Ordóñez , along with Peter Cheetham, Ph.D. and Chul Kim, Ph.D., will demonstrate the capability at a relevant scale in a laboratory environment. The demonstration will be conducted at Eta Space’s in-house facility. This contract offers a paramount achievement for Eta Space as the company ventures into its upcoming division, Eta Defense.This material is based upon work supported by Eta Space LLC under Contract No. N68335-25-C-0262 awarded by the Office of Naval Research. Any opinions, findings and conclusions or recommendations expressed in this material are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Eta Space LLC.About Eta SpaceEta Space is a technology development company founded in 2019 by former NASA personnel. Named after the Greek letter η — symbolizing efficiency — Eta Space develops advanced cryogenic systems for space exploration and the future hydrogen energy economy. From the lunar surface to local airports, Eta Space is Fueling Future Exploration with cutting-edge solutions that push the boundaries of efficiency and innovation.Learn more at etaspace.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.