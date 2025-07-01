Successful testing at Eta Space marks major step toward commercial hydrogen energy solutions

The Eta Space team conducts a liquid hydrogen test at their facility. Eta Space's logo.

Eta Space completes liquid hydrogen storage testing for transportation company

ROCKLEDGE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eta Space has successfully completed its initial round of Liquid Hydrogen (LH2) storage testing for an undisclosed transportation company. This testing was conducted to evaluate three different insulation schemes for a specific application within the transportation sector. The initial phase involved fabricating lightweight cryogenic storage tanks and testing their performance in a relevant environment.“This series of tests is not only a valuable step for our customer, but for the future energy systems and solutions that we want to implement for terrestrial or orbital applications,” said Nivedha Karigiri Madhusudhan, lead mechanical engineer. “Implementing Liquid Hydrogen in transportation applications is new territory and still being worked on, and there is a lot of research on how Liquid Hydrogen can reduce carbon emissions.”As part of the company's mission to fuel future exploration, this round of testing offers a direct comparison of insulation methods to simulate real-world environments. Using LH2 can provide solutions for clean energy systems in the future, as LH2’s energy density is high, providing cleaner power than other fossil fuel alternatives.Eta Space utilized its Liquid Hydrogen Test Facility (LHTF) to conduct these tests. With LH2 being previously only available in large quantities at high costs, Eta Space addresses the need for more affordable and responsive LH2 testing by offering small-scale liquid hydrogen testing. The facility is intended to support the emerging LH2 aerospace, transportation, and energy industries. For inquiries on liquid hydrogen testing, please email info@ etaspace.com About Eta SpaceEta Space is a technology development company founded in 2019 by former NASA personnel. Named after the Greek letter η—symbolizing efficiency—Eta Space develops advanced cryogenic systems for space exploration and the future hydrogen energy economy. From the lunar surface to local airports, Eta Space is Fueling Future Exploration with cutting-edge solutions that push the boundaries of efficiency and innovation. Learn more at etaspace.com

