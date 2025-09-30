Maryland Departments of Agriculture and Natural Resources Announce Winners of 2025 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail!

September 30, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (September 30, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture in partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources have announced the winners of the 2025 Ice Cream Trailblazer Champion and the Ice Cream Trail State Park Pass Winner! Selected from the list of eligible participants, the 2025 Maryland’s Best Ice Cream Trail Blazer Champion is Brian Benesch and his family. The Benesch family will receive a $50 Gift Card to a creamery of their choice (they picked Keyes Creamery!), children’s book “Tales of the Dairy Godmother, a limited edition trophy, and ALL the bragging rights!

Maggie Woodward was chosen as the State Park Pass Winner by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Maggie will receive a Maryland Park Service State Park Pass, which grants the holder unlimited day-use entry to all state parks for a year.

Additional congrats goes to Rocky Point Creamery and Patuxent River Trail for having the most check-ins on the app at their location! The Benesch Family and Maggie traveled the Ice Cream Trail using the Let’s Rallie app to check into each Ice Cream trail stop as well as the paired State Trail near each on farm creamery.

More than 4,000 consumers interacted with the app and 26 people finished the entire trail spanning from Kent County to Washington County! Of the 26, 15 also completed all the State Park trails associated with the Ice Cream trail. Originally started to encourage consumers to visit on-farm dairies and support local farmers, the addition of the hiking trails also allows Ice Cream Trail participants to discover the nearby state parks that are available for hiking and biking.

While the official 2025 Ice Cream Trail Season has closed, consumers can still enjoy ice cream even though the trail is over and should visit one of the 14 locations available: Prigel Family Creamery (Baltimore County), Deliteful Dairy (Washington County), Glamourview Creamery (Frederick County), Happy Cow Creamery (Frederick County), Moo Cow Creamery (Frederick County), South Mountain Creamery (Frederick County), Rocky Point Creamery (Frederick County), Broom’s Bloom Dairy (Harford County), Lockbriar Farms (Kent County), Keyes Creamery (Harford County), Woodbourne Creamery at Rock Hill Orchard (Montgomery County), Misty Meadow Farm Creamery (Washington County), Miller Farms (Prince George’s County) and Chesapeake Bay Farms (Worcester County). Always check hours before visiting although most are now open year-round.

