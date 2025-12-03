Stitch PEO Builds on 2025 Momentum with New eClinicalWorks Partnership

Healthcare-focused PEO continues rapid expansion of support for independent practices

Healthcare technology leaders see the same thing we do: practices need operational relief. Together, we’re creating a stronger ecosystem where independent practices can compete, grow, and thrive.” — Connor Watts, Director of Partnerships, Stitch PEO

BRENTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent medical practices are facing increasing pressure to balance patient care, staff satisfaction, and regulatory complexity — often with limited resources. Stitch PEO, the first and only professional employer organization (PEO) built exclusively for healthcare practices, is tackling that challenge head-on. Today, the company announced a new partnership with eClinicalWorks®, one of the largest and most widely adopted EHR and practice management solutions in the country, giving even more practices access to specialized HR, benefits, payroll, and compliance support.

Unlike technical integrations, this partnership focuses on access: providing eClinicalWorks users with a trusted partner for workforce management who understands the operational realities of healthcare. Together, they aim to help practices offload non-clinical burdens, allowing them to focus on patients, growth, and their teams.

“Independent medical practices don’t have the luxury of separate teams for every operational function — they need solutions that understand their world and fit seamlessly into it,” said Rajesh Voddiraju, Founder and CEO at Stitch PEO. “Partnering with eClinicalWorks, a proven leader in ambulatory care technology, allows us to extend our reach to thousands of practices that can benefit from enterprise-level employee benefits, HR, and compliance support while staying independent.”

eClinicalWorks, serving over 150,000 physicians and nurse practitioners across the United States, is recognized for delivering innovative healthcare IT solutions that enhance patient care, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency. Its platform is trusted by practices of all sizes, from single-specialty offices to large, multi-location groups, and is known for continuous innovation in population health, patient engagement, and revenue cycle management.

This announcement marks the third EHR partnership Stitch PEO has signed in recent months — an achievement that underscores both market demand and growing industry alignment around a new way to support independent practices.

“Securing three major EHR partnerships in such a short span reflects a fundamental shift,” added Connor Watts, Director of Partnerships at Stitch PEO. “Healthcare technology leaders see what we see: practices need operational relief. Together, we’re building a stronger ecosystem where independent practices can compete, grow, and thrive.”

