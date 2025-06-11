New Survey Reveals Gaps in Employee Benefits at Independent Medical Practices

Stitch PEO, a provider of HR, payroll, and benefits for independent healthcare providers, announced an agreement with athenahealth through its Marketplace program.

Stitch PEO’s 2025 Benefits Benchmarking Report uncovers what healthcare workers are really offering their employers—and where practices are missing the mark.

BRENTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report from Stitch PEO reveals notable trends across how independent healthcare practices approach employee benefits, with surprising numbers on what they are offering and employee utilization.

The 2025 Benefits Benchmarking Report, based on a national survey of independent medical practices across specialties such as dermatology, OBGYN, and musculoskeletal care, and more, offers a data-driven look at the current state of benefits at small and mid-sized medical practices.

Key findings include:

- 1 in 10 practices surveyed do not offer health insurance

- 3 out of 4 provide some form of retirement savings benefit

- 18% reported that updating their benefits strategy led to improved employee retention

- The most common benefits offered are health insurance, retirement plans, and paid time off

- One-third of practices said fewer than half of their staff participate in their health plan

“There’s a real lack of transparency in what benefits independent practices are offering, both for employees and across the industry as a whole,” said Rajesh Voddiraju, CEO and Founder of Stitch PEO. “Without clear benchmarks, it’s difficult for practice leaders to know where they stand—or how they can improve. This report is a step toward pulling back the curtain and helping the industry have a more honest, informed conversation about what’s working, what’s missing, and what employees actually value.”

The report sheds light on how benefits are evolving to meet rising employee expectations—and how those changes are influencing both recruitment and retention. While larger health systems often offer more comprehensive packages, smaller independent practices frequently rely on outdated or poorly communicated benefits, putting them at a disadvantage in today’s competitive hiring environment.

“Independent providers are competing not just with each other, but with hospitals, health systems, and corporate-backed groups that can throw more at candidates,” Voddiraju added. “With the right support, these practices can offer competitive, thoughtful benefits that keep great people around long-term.”

The full report is available for download at stitchpeo.com/2025-benefits-report.

To request a copy of the report or speak with Stitch leadership, contact Taylor Moss at taylor.moss@stitchpeo.com.

