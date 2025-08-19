Stitch PEO Partners with Greenway Health® to Strengthen Support for Independent Healthcare Practices

Stitch PEO announces new partnership with Greenway Health

BRENTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stitch PEO, the first professional employer organization built exclusively for healthcare, has announced a new partnership with leading electronic health record (EHR) provider Greenway Health. The alliance will give Greenway customers access to Stitch's HR, payroll, and employee benefits solutions — all tailored to the unique needs of independent medical practices.

The collaboration is designed to help practices reduce administrative workload, improve staff retention, and keep their focus where it matters most: patient care.

"This summer has been about building alliances that matter," said Rajesh Voddiraju, Founder and CEO of Stitch PEO. "When a respected leader like Greenway Health sees value in our approach and chooses to partner with us, it shows that the industry is ready for a PEO designed specifically for healthcare. Together, we can help practices run more efficiently and attract the talent they need to succeed."

Through this partnership, Greenway Health customers will gain access to workforce solutions that include compliant expertise, HR best practices, competitive employee benefits, and streamlined payroll processes. The goal: to help independent practices save time, manage costs, and remain competitive in a tight labor market.

"Our mission is to help practices improve performance and deliver outstanding care," said Brian McCarthy, Senior Partnerships Manager of Greenway Health. "Working with Stitch PEO gives our clients an additional edge — the ability to strengthen their teams and run their practices with confidence."

The alliance is poised to impact thousands of independent medical practices nationwide, further cementing Stitch PEO's role as the leader in healthcare-specific PEO services.

About Stitch PEO

Stitch is the first PEO of its kind, dedicated to banding independent healthcare groups together to achieve greater economies of scale and a network of thriving practices. As a healthcare-focused workforce solution with state-of-the-art tools, a comprehensive suite of services, and a co-employment model, Stitch supports human resources administration, top-tier employee benefits and benefits administration, compliance adherence, and employee engagement, leading to happier employees and happier patients. Through Stitch, healthcare groups directly combat staffing shortages, administrative overhead, unobtainable benefit packages, and controlling costs, transforming employee management in healthcare and empowering practices and providers to refocus on their patients and communities. For more information, visit stitchpeo.com.

