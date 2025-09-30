Lombard Veterinary Hospital & Canine Companions Honored with DuPage County Proclamation for National Service Dog Month

Lombard Veterinary Hospital’s decades-long support of Canine Companions helped secure a DuPage County proclamation for National Service Dog Month. Proclamation Recognizing September 2025 as National Service Dog Month

Lombard Veterinary Hospital’s decades-long support of Canine Companions helped secure a DuPage County proclamation for National Service Dog Month.

This proclamation is especially meaningful because it expands our community, educating the public on the importance of service dogs.” — Fran Vlasses, Lombard client and Canine Companions volunteer

WHEATON, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lombard Veterinary Hospital (LVH) is proud to celebrate its long-standing partnership with Canine Companions , the leading nonprofit provider of service dogs for people with disabilities. In recognition of this work, the DuPage County Board issued a proclamation naming September 2025 as National Service Dog Month, honoring the vital role service dogs play in helping people live with greater independence.With more than 70 million adults in the United States living with a disability and only 16,000 accredited service dogs nationwide, the need for expertly trained canine partners has never been greater. Canine Companions has been answering that need since 1975, providing dogs and ongoing support to people with disabilities at no charge to the recipient.For more than 25 years, Lombard Veterinary Hospital has been proud to serve as the veterinary care home for Canine Companions puppies in training, graduates, change-of-career dogs, and the families who love them. In that time, many future service dogs have passed through the hospital’s doors, receiving wellness care and support.“I have been privileged to raise potential service dog candidates for 25 years, and the staff at Lombard Veterinary Hospital have been integral in maintaining the health of these pups during their formative stages,” added Fran Vlasses, Lombard client and Canine Companions volunteer. “This proclamation is especially meaningful because it expands our community, educating the public on the importance of service dogs. There’s a saying among Canine Companions folk: ‘Come for the dogs, stay for the people.’ Clearly, I have the best people.”This recognition reflects the heart of Lombard Veterinary Hospital’s mission—supporting pets, people, and the communities they serve. “The experience of raising and giving back these dogs has enriched my life in unexpected ways,” said Julia Havey, a volunteer and puppy raiser for Canine Companions since 1996. “Little did I know, I would personally need a service dog myself. My hearing dog has been my partner since 2019 and has enabled me to keep working and living a full life. Having my community recognize and support National Service Dog Month helps to educate and be respectful of the rights of ALL in that community.”The DuPage County proclamation, enacted on September 1, 2025, recognizes the impact of service dogs, encourages residents to celebrate them, and calls for respect of the rights to safe access for adults, children, and veterans who depend on these incredible animals.For more information about Canine Companions and how to support their mission, visit www.canine.org . To learn more about Lombard Veterinary Hospital, visit www.lombardvet.com About Lombard Veterinary HospitalLombard Veterinary Hospital has been serving the community since 1959, offering compassionate, comprehensive care for dogs and cats. With a full range of services including preventive care, diagnostics, surgery, and rehabilitation, LVH is committed to empowering the human-animal bond and providing every pet with the best care through every stage of life.About Canine CompanionsCanine Companions is leading the service dog industry so our clients and their dogs can live with greater independence. We provide service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice and educational settings. Since our founding in 1975, our dogs and all follow-up services are provided at no cost to our clients.About GeniusVets GeniusVets is the leading online platform that connects pet owners with local veterinarians. Founded by veterinarians and tech experts, GeniusVets aims to bridge the gap between pet owners and the veterinary community by offering a reliable online resource; while providing veterinary practices with the most up-to-date marketing tools and strategies to engage pet owners in their community. With a focus on quality and trust, GeniusVets is committed to all pet lovers so that they will receive the best possible care and resources within its domain. For more information about GeniusVets, visit www.geniusvets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.