BlueGrace Energy Bolivia Signs Promissory Investment Agreement with Aqua Partners Asset Management

The partnership marks a significative participation aimed at strengthening sustainable finance under Eurozone regulations.

This collaboration reflects the capacity of capital markets to embrace innovation responsibly, combining the transparency of regulated venture capital with transformative digital environmental assets.” — Jose Mª Sánchez-Simón, Compliance Officer of Aqua Partners

LISBON, PORTUGAL, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB), a company committed to environmental stewardship and innovative climate finance, has entered into a Promissory Investment Agreement with Aqua Partners Asset Management – SCR, S.A., a regulated venture capital entity registered under the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM).This agreement represents a significative participation by BlueGrace Energy Bolivia in Aqua Partners Asset Management, marking a strategic step to consolidate BGEB’s presence in regulated European markets while expanding the reach of its fully verified BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token ( BGACT ), a digital asset listed on NeXchange . At the forefront of this evolution, BlueGrace Energy Bolivia (BGEB) stands as the pioneering company behind the world’s first ISO 6166 ( ISIN ) backed tokenized voluntary carbon credit, fully compliant with MiCA (EU), CFTC (US), and VARA Dubai regulations ( www.vara.ae/en ).This breakthrough not only sets a new benchmark for market transparency and credibility, but also positions BGEB VCCs for seamless integration into global trading platforms—unlocking institutional investment and scalable climate impact across sectors.** A Partnership Rooted in Regulation and TrustAqua Partners Asset Management operates within the framework of Eurozone venture capital legislation, recognized for its stringent regulatory oversight. The company manages specialized investment vehicles, including the Natural Future I – Closed-End Venture Capital Fund, supervised by CMVM, and supported by Banco BNI Europa as depositary bank.This partnership enables Aqua Partners to apply the valuation of BGEB’s carbon tokenization model as part of its capital operations or leverage strategies, all under strict regulatory safeguards.BGEB’s involvement signals not only confidence in Aqua Partners’ capabilities but also a convergence between sustainable finance and traditional European regulatory systems.** The EU’s DLT Pilot RegimeThe agreement coincides with the European Union’s recent adoption of the Pilot Regime for Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Market Infrastructures, formally approved in March 2025.This regulatory milestone introduces a structured environment for experimenting with blockchain-based financial instruments while safeguarding market integrity. For BGEB and Aqua Partners, the timing of the agreement is significant: it places their collaboration within the EU’s framework for innovation and transparency.The DLT Pilot Regime recognizes three models of market infrastructures — DLT Multilateral Trading Facilities (DLT MTFs), DLT Settlement Systems (DLT SS), and DLT Trading & Settlement Systems (DLT TSS). Each framework allows financial institutions to test blockchain-enabled services under regulatory oversight.This environment is particularly well-suited to BGEB’s BlueGrace Amazon Carbon Token (BGACT), an asset that embodies environmental value while adhering to traceability and accountability standards.** The Value of BGACT in European Sustainable FinanceBGEB launched BGACT as a voluntary carbon credit token, aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and verified by independent standards. Each token represents measurable and auditable contributions to forest preservation, climate stability, and indigenous communities support.By connecting BGACT with a regulated European venture capital fund, the agreement bridges two worlds:• The impact economy, driven by climate-conscious investments.• Traditional finance, overseen by regulatory bodies such as CMVM and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).This convergence has the potential to create new opportunities for investors seeking both financial performance and environmental accountability.** Safeguards and Legal FrameworkThe Promissory Investment Agreement contains provisions to ensure compliance, transparency, and stability:• Portuguese Law Jurisdiction govern the agreement, ensuring a clear legal framework.• Provisions such as pre-emptive rights, tag-along, and drag-along rights guarantee balanced governance.• A Guarantee Wallet mechanism secures BGACT tokens until obligations are met, adding further trust.• Confidentiality clauses ensure sensitive financial and operational details remain protected.These measures reflect both parties’ commitment to building a partnership that is legally sound and aligned with international standards.** Broader ImplicationsThe collaboration has implications beyond the immediate agreement:• It strengthens the role of Latin American carbon assets in international markets.• It highlights the EU’s regulatory leadership in adapting to blockchain-based finance.• It demonstrates how venture capital firms can integrate ESG principles into their core strategies.For investors, regulators, and climate advocates, the partnership provides a concrete example of how environmental integrity and financial innovation can reinforce each other.** Looking AheadBlueGrace Energy Bolivia and Aqua Partners Asset Management have committed to ongoing collaboration, particularly through the development of the Natural Future I Fund, which will prioritize sustainable projects and align with Eurozone ESG frameworks.The parties expect that their cooperation will serve as a model for cross-border sustainable finance, where regulated venture capital structures can effectively mobilize resources toward climate solutions.As the EU refines its digital finance laws, and as demand for verified carbon credits continues to grow, the strategic importance of such alliances will only increase.- - - - - - - - -BlueGrace Energy BoliviaBlueGrace Energy Bolivia is a global consortium of experts in clean energy, environmental finance, and climate governance, dedicated to accelerating the transition to a net-zero future. Through nature-based solutions; including reforestation, conservation, and high-impact social initiatives, BGEB empowers investors and enterprises to offset emissions transparently across the Amazon basin. Backed by decades of experience and a commitment to integrity, the company creates measurable value for both business and society. Learn more at https://bluegracebolivia.com/ 🌍 For Corporate Inquiries (Investment and/or Strategic Alliances)JULIO JOSE MONTENEGROjmontenegro@bluegracebolivia.com+1 (305) 9728173 (Miami - EE.UU.)NELSON PINEDA MARTINEZnelopineda@bluegracebolivia.com+591 714-72257 (Bolivia)- - - - - - - - -About Aqua Partners Asset Management – SCR, S.A.Aqua Partners Asset Management – SCR, S.A. is a Lisbon-based venture capital management company, registered with the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM). Operating under Eurozone regulations, the firm specializes in structuring and managing venture capital and private equity funds, with a focus on sustainable investments and alternative finance.- - - - - - - - -DisclaimerThis announcement is solely for informational use and should not be viewed as financial, legal, or investment guidance. It includes projections and statements that aren't based on past events. Any statement in this release that isn't a historical fact is a projection. Readers should be aware that the basis for these projections might be incorrect and are advised not to rely solely on them. Any projections in this announcement come with a warning. They are current as of the release date, and the Company will update them if mandated by securities regulations.- - - - - - - - -📧 Media Inquiries

