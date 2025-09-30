Maryland State Police Investigating Motorcycle Crash In Queen Anne’s County

September 30, 2025

(QUEENSTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred yesterday afternoon in Queen Anne’s County.

The operator of a Kawasaki motorcycle, identified as Jesse Paul, 23, of Centreville, Maryland, was flown by Maryland State Police Aviation Command to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of his injuries. A passenger in a Lexus, identified as Donald Gibson, 72, of Queenstown, Maryland, was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shore Emergency Center at Queenstown for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the Lexus was reported uninjured.

Around 4:59 p.m. yesterday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack responded to U.S. Route 50 (Ocean Gateway) at Arrington Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. According to a preliminary investigation, a Lexus SUV was attempting to make a left turn from westbound Ocean Gateway onto Arrington Road when for unknown reasons, was struck by the motorcycle, which was traveling east on U.S. Route 50.

Ocean Gateway was closed for more than an hour for the crash investigation. Assistance on scene was provided by personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov