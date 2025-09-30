Making the Cut

How The Steco Corporation Sharpened Its Digital Strategy

Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, the Steco Corporation is a U.S. chemical manufacturer best known for its Tap Magic line of cutting fluids. Its high-performance lubricants and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) products are widely used in machining, metalworking, and industrial applications across the globe. After hearing about the success other businesses had experienced with the Website Globalization Review (WGR) through the U.S. Commercial Service (CS), the company saw an opportunity to enhance its own global digital presence. Recognizing the potential, they reached out to the CS Little Rock office, eager to explore how the WGR could help them expand internationally.

With support from the U.S. Commercial Service’s CS Little Rock, Rural Export Center, and eCommerce Solutions Center, the Steco Corporation received a comprehensive Website Globalization Review (WGR). The WGR provided a detailed roadmap for enhancing their digital strategy, offering actionable recommendations for both technical improvements and increased international engagement.

Key recommendations from the WGR included impactful Search Engine Optimization (SEO) improvements, such as optimized meta titles and descriptions, the addition of a sitemap and social media meta tags, and a more user-friendly design. These changes boosted the site’s search visibility and significantly improved its SEO score.

Following the WGR, the Steco Corporation completed a full website overhaul, introducing multilingual content in Mandarin, French, and Spanish. This update has significantly made the site more accessible to international visitors, enhancing usability and helping drive global sales.

“One of the selling points to carrying our product was the fact that we were going to have a Spanish version of the website available for all of the distributor’s customers in Chile.” – Ken Gaines, President

The website’s enhanced design and multilingual capabilities have also led to increased international engagement, a key focus of the WGR. Visitors are now spending more time on the site, reflecting greater interest and an improved user experience.

Ken continued, “Some of the suggestions provided were implemented and have so far been very successful in bringing new, additional international inquiries to us.”

Thanks to the WGR, the Steco Corporation was able to make strategic changes that not only improved its digital presence but also laid the foundation for long-term global success, attracting more international buyers and strengthening its market position worldwide.

