Secretary Howard Lutnick and Global Business Leaders Announced as Speakers at the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the Department of Commerce announced that U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick will provide opening keynote remarks at the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit, scheduled for May 3-6 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

The Department of Commerce also announced global business leaders who will participate as main stage speakers, including on the following panels:

Future Ready: Trends Reshaping Business and Society (Monday, May 4)

• Moderator: Edward Lawrence, Correspondent, FOX Business

• Skip Kodak, President of LEGO Systems Inc.

• Satish Pai, Managing Director of Hindalco Industries Leadership

• Morten Wierod, CEO of ABB

Made in America 2.0: The Manufacturing Renaissance (Tuesday, May 5)

• Moderator: Edward Lawrence, Correspondent, FOX Business

• Michael Coulter, President and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA

• Dr. Cliff Hou, Chairman of TSIA, and SVP and Deputy Co-COO of TSMC

• Wolfgang Wienand, CEO of Lonza Group

These additions build upon the previously announced governors who will also be participating in the Investment Summit.

Hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Investment Summit is a one-stop shop for companies considering expanding to the United States and provides Economic Development Organization (EDOs) with the opportunity to meet directly with international companies to facilitate investment deals.

Last year’s Investment Summit brought together more than 5,500 participants, including EDOs representing 53 U.S. states and territories and Washington, D.C., more than 2,700 business investors and delegates from over 100+ international countries, and industry experts who provided insights and advice on how to successfully invest in the United States.

A full list of confirmed speakers for the upcoming Investment Summit will be updated on a rolling basis online at www.selectusasummit.us.

Media Registration Applications

Accredited journalists must apply for a Press Pass online here. The 2026 press kit can be found here. For media related inquiries, please email: Mackenzie Martinez, Mackenzie.Martinez@trade.gov.

About the SelectUSA Investment Summit

The SelectUSA Investment Summit has directly helped generate more than $250 billion in new U.S. investment projects, supporting over 125,000 jobs across the United States and its territories. Information about the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit and registration can be found on SelectUSA’s Investment Summit website, www.selectusasummit.us.

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About SelectUSA

Housed within the International Trade Administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce, SelectUSA promotes and facilitates business investment into the United States by coordinating related federal government agencies to serve as a single point of contact for investors and raises awareness of the critical role that economic development plays in the U.S. economy. SelectUSA assists U.S. economic development organizations to compete globally for investment by providing information, a platform for international marketing, and high-level advocacy. SelectUSA also helps foreign companies find the information they need to make decisions, connect with the right people at the local level, navigate the federal regulatory system, and find solutions to issues related to their investment plans. For more information, visit www.trade.gov/selectusa.

