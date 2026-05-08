2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit Concludes, Catalyzing Over $56 Billion in Investment Commitments and Plans

WASHINGTON, D.C. - This week, the U.S. Department of Commerce hosted the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit, the largest in its history. Held May 3-6 in National Habor, Maryland, the Investment Summit welcomed over 5,500 attendees from a record 100+ international markets and included over 1,100 economic developers representing all 55 U.S. states and territories.

This year’s Investment Summit catalyzed more than $56 billion in new and planned investment commitments, including a record $2.5 billion in announcements made during the Summit and tens of billions more in ongoing and planned investments from key international partners.

“America is the greatest place in the world to do business, thanks to President Trump’s historic trade and investment policies. We are proud to announce that participants at the 2026 Select USA Investment Summit committed $56 billion in new business commitments, strengthening and supporting thousands of high-paying American jobs,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick.

The annual Investment Summit attracted several high-level Trump administration officials, including from the National Economic Council, National Energy Dominance Council, Office of the United States Trade Representative, the Departments of State and Labor, and the Environmental Protection Agency. Six global business leaders delivered mainstage plenary remarks.

The Investment Summit also featured nine governors and 25 Ambassadors and Chiefs of Mission, along with dozens of mainstage speakers, moderators, panelists, and sponsors who contributed to the event’s success.

The SelectUSA Celebrates America’s 250 reception featured a performance by the U.S. Marine Drum and Bugle Corps and a bald eagle named Lincoln to honor the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit by the Numbers:

• 5,500+ attendees

• 2,700+ international delegates

• 1,100+ economic development organization (EDOs) representatives

• 55 U.S. states and territories represented

• 100+ international markets represented

• 9 governors

• 25 U.S. Ambassadors and Chiefs of Mission

• 200+ speakers

• 600+ tech participants

• 31 first-time rural and tribal EDOs as part of the Invest in Rural America initiative

• 1 bald eagle

Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt also announced that the 2027 SelectUSA Investment Summit will be held May 2-5, 2027 in National Harbor, Maryland.

For media inquiries, please contact: Mackenzie Martinez, Mackenzie.Martinez@trade.gov

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About the SelectUSA Investment Summit

The SelectUSA Investment Summit has directly helped generate more than $250 billion in new U.S. investment projects, supporting over 125,000 jobs across the United States and its territories. Information about the 2026 SelectUSA Investment Summit can be found at www.selectusasummit.us.

About SelectUSA

Housed within the International Trade Administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce, SelectUSA promotes and facilitates business investment into the United States by coordinating related federal agencies, serving as a single point of contact for investors, and supporting U.S. economic development organizations in competing globally for investment. SelectUSA provides market intelligence, high-level advocacy, and connections that help companies invest and grow in the United States. For more information, visit www.trade.gov/selectusa.