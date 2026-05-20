A Clear Line of Sight: How a Rhode Island Veteran-Owned Firm Sells Globally

May 20, 2026

Curt Cultice is a Senior Communications Specialist in the U.S. Commercial Service

Joe Janson is known as a strategic navigator in more ways than one. A Coast Guard veteran who served on an icebreaker, he’s also good at “breaking the ice” in his business dealings with his background in engineering and a skill set in steering maritime product development. In 2010, he founded North Kingstown, Rhode Island-based NVTS Night Vision Technology Solutions (NVTS), a company that designs and manufactures thermal night vision cameras.

The First Big Break

NVTS, which sells to domestic and international defense markets, is an ongoing client of the U.S. Commercial Service (CS) team in Providence, Rhode Island, initially leveraging export assistance in 2015 to help secure an overseas sale. Since then, NVTS has continued to benefit from a long-term local collaboration with the U.S. Commercial Service and its network of trade experts in over 80 markets worldwide.

“One key to export success is streamlining development,” Joe says, “by never assuming what the customer needs.”

Opening Doors through Collaboration

“We use the Commercial Service to open doors—namely CS export counseling followed by the International Partner Search—which provided a list of prescreened partners that have expressed interest in our product,” says Julie Janson, VP of Business Development. “Then, after doing our homework, we follow up through trade shows and on our own, fully prepared to engage with these prospects on a micro-level. This saves us valuable time and resources and helps us better assess their potential needs.”

According to the company, an invaluable aspect of U.S. Commercial Service assistance is putting NVTS directly in touch with key U.S. interagency officials, foreign government representatives, and defense attachés at U.S. and foreign embassies abroad—it’s all about collaboration. One such example involved U.S. government advocacy and interagency support in securing a new-to-market export sale.

“Having the personal introduction from the Commercial Service to that important contact makes all the difference in terms of getting access,” says Julie. “I cannot overstate the value in terms of time and resources saved if we had gone it alone.”

Global Growth, Local Impact

Today, the company prides itself on Made-in-USA product quality, timely delivery, and after-sales service. It has expanded export sales to over a dozen international markets, going from targeting just the maritime sector to land and ground forces’ needs, while continuing to build on its USA sales.

“Exporting and our collaboration with the Commercial Service continue to be critical components of our business growth,” Julie says.

She also offers the following advice: “If your company is considering how to get started or grow its sales, take advantage of the Commercial Service’s export counseling and International Partner Search. Perseverance is key; be patient and don’t expect immediate results. Furthermore, do your market research. When we target an international market, we learn all about the history of that country. It not only makes us better positioned to understand its culture and ways of doing business, but it is incredibly enriching on a personal level.”

Is it time to grow your export sales? Consider the advantages of exporting and collaborating with the U.S. Commercial Service:

• Broadening the customer base: More than 95 percent of potential consumers are outside of the United States.

• Exporting can help boost the bottom line, diversify potential risk, and increase competitiveness.

• Made-in-USA Products and services are in demand and have a worldwide reputation for innovation, quality, and after-sales service.

• Through eCommerce, businesses can find a robust channel for expanding international sales through digital strategies and a globalized web presence.

The U.S. Commercial Service’s global network helps American businesses navigate the export process, enter foreign markets, and mitigate financial risk. Trade experts provide specialized guidance through export counseling and tailored services:

• Business Matchmaking: Prescreened appointments with potential foreign buyers.

• Intelligence: Target market data and localized commercial insights.

• Promotion: Customized single-company marketing campaigns and events.

• Advocacy: Official U.S. government support for foreign government tenders.

Ready to start researching your next opportunity? Reach out to your local U.S. Commercial Service office today or visit Trade.gov for more information on how we can assist your company.