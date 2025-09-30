Empowering Young Leaders for Sustainable Futures: OSCE field operations in Central Asia launched the 15th Central Asian Leadership Programme

From 15 to 19 September 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan, in partnership with the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, launched the 15th Central Asian Leadership Programme (CALP) on Environment for Sustainable Development. The programme gathered a new generation of young leaders dedicated to advancing environmental sustainability and co-operation in the region.

This year’s edition, held under the theme “Enhancing Young Leaders’ Capacities in Public Speaking and Media Engagement for Promoting Sustainable Solutions” focuses on strengthening youth leadership skills to effectively communicate environmental challenges and solutions to diverse audiences. Bringing together 23 young professionals (17 women and six men) from across Central Asia, the programme emphasizes public speaking, personal branding, countering disinformation, media content development, science-business-policy communication, and data visualization through practical simulations and group work.

“Over the past 15 years, CALP has become not just an educational platform, but a true school of regional co-operation. Today, many of its graduates hold leading positions and continue to contribute to the sustainable development of Central Asia,” emphasized Batyr Mamedov, Executive Director of CAREC.

By fostering regional co-operation and cross-sectoral dialogue, the initiative underlines the OSCE’s commitment to empowering youth and promoting environmental security. The programme not only provides knowledge and skills but also creates long-lasting networks for collaborative action on sustainable development.

“For more than ten years, OSCE structures have been fostering dialogue on environmental security among participating States. The CALP is an important part of these efforts, bringing together young leaders of the region to seek sustainable solutions”, noted Nuraddin Murshudlu, Senior Economic and Environmental Officer at OSCE Programme Office in Astana.

The event reaffirmed the OSCE Programme Office in Astana’s dedication to supporting the inclusion, empowerment, and exchange of the next generation of leaders who will play a pivotal role in advancing environmental sustainability, fostering dialogue, and driving positive change across Central Asia.