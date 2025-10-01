Quorum Cyber Is A Proud Participant In The Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quorum Cyber, a proactive, threat-led cybersecurity company founded to help organizations defend themselves in an increasingly hostile digital landscape, today announced its inclusion in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem. Quorum Cyber was selected based on their proven experience with Microsoft Security technologies, willingness to explore and provide feedback on cutting-edge functionality, and close relationship with Microsoft.“Quorum Cyber is proud to participate in the Microsoft Security Store Partner Ecosystem. Our alignment with Microsoft reflects our commitment to innovation and customer-centric security, delivering integrated, AI-driven solutions that help organizations strengthen defenses and streamline security operations,” said Federico Charosky, Founder and CEO, Quorum Cyber. “Together, we aim to accelerate the adoption of trusted technologies that protect critical business infrastructure and data.”“The Microsoft Security Store is designed to simplify and strengthen how organizations approach cybersecurity. By offering a curated selection of trusted solutions and AI agents, we help Security and IT teams quickly find, purchase, and deploy technologies that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security. With simplified billing, streamlined deployment, and verified integrations, the Security Store empowers defenders to accelerate their response, improve their security posture, and focus on what matters most,” said Dorothy Li, Corporate Vice President, Security Copilot, Ecosystem and Marketplace.Quorum Cyber is collaborating with Microsoft to help shape the development of the Microsoft Security Store, providing feedback on new features, integration experiences, and customer needs. By publishing certified solutions and AI agents that integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Security products , Quorum Cyber is making it easier for organizations to discover, purchase, and deploy trusted security technologies. Through the Security Store, Quorum Cyber is helping customers accelerate their security outcomes and simplify operations with solutions that are vetted, easy to deploy, and designed to work together.The Microsoft Security Store is setting a new benchmark for cybersecurity procurement and deployment. By centralizing a wide range of security solutions and AI agents—organizations can now streamline how they discover, acquire, and operationalize advanced security technologies. With features like industry framework alignment, simplified billing, and guided deployment, the Security Store helps security teams reduce complexity, accelerate adoption, and maximize the value of their security investment.About Quorum CyberFounded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in North America and the UK, with over 400 customers on four continents. Its mission is to help good people win, and it does this by defending teams and organizations across the world and all industry sectors against the rising threat of cyber-attacks, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile, unpredictable, and fast-changing digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), and the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year. For more information, please visit www.quorumcyber.com or contact info@quorumcyber.com.###Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

