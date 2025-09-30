Orpical Technology Solutions Appoints Nicole Lockhart as Executive Vice President, Innovation and Operations

In this a new role for Oprical and a sign of significant growth.

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orpical Technology Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Nicole Lockhart as Executive Vice President, Innovation and Operations. In this newly created role, Nicole will drive enterprise modernization initiatives, lead UX transformation efforts, and spearhead the company's continued innovation in AI-enabled solutions.

Nicole brings over 15 years of experience as a digital product and design executive, with a proven track record of building and scaling innovative platforms at the intersection of HR Tech, FinTech, and consulting services. She has successfully led the complete lifecycle of seven distinct product offerings, from ideation through launch and scale, generating significant revenue and industry recognition.

"Nicole's appointment represents a pivotal moment in Orpical's evolution," said Stefan Schulz, Co-Founder of Orpical Technology Solutions. "Her unique combination of technical expertise, product leadership, and strategic vision aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver transformative solutions that drive measurable business value for our clients."

Most recently, Nicole delivered the most successful commercial launch in MBO Partners' history with an AI-powered global identity verification service. At Heidrick & Struggles, she developed the Agile Leader Potential assessment product and launched SynApp, an Organizational Network Analysis tool whose findings were published in the Harvard Business Review.

"I'm excited to join Orpical at such a dynamic time in the company's growth trajectory," said Nicole Lockhart. "The opportunity to lead innovation initiatives while focusing on enterprise modernization and user experience transformation is exactly the kind of challenge I'm passionate about."



About Orpical Technology Solutions: Since 2012, Orpical Technology Solutions has helped businesses reclaim their time, allowing them to reinvest it for profitable expansion. Based in Cherry Hill, NJ, Orpical provides personalized digital transformation solutions, including custom software development, AI development and integration, automation solutions, data analytics, and fractional leadership services. The company's unique approach involves deeply embedding in clients' businesses to understand their specific needs and develop tailored strategies that build, implement, and leverage technology to drive sustainable growth.

