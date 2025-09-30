2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon to be held on 7 December

MACAU, September 30 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and the General Association of Athletics of Macau (AGAM), the 2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon will take place on 7 December (Sunday). The Organizing Committee held a press conference today (30 September) to announce the details and registration arrangements for the event. Attending guests included Acting President of the Sports Bureau, Ms. Lei Si Leng; Director of GEG, Mr. Philip Cheng; and President of AGAM, Mr. Chan Pou Sin, among others.

Continuously developing into signature sporting event

Acting President of the Sports Bureau, Lei Si Leng, stated that the continued running of the Macao International Marathon will further consolidate the event’s status as a signature sporting event in the city and contribute to the adequate diversification of Macao’s sports industry and economy by continuously realising the social benefits of major sporting event. She thanked GEG for its long-term and active investment in the Macao International Marathon and local sporting endeavours, and AGAM and all the staff for their efforts in organizing this event. She believes that the event this year will be more spectacular with the close cooperation among the three parties.

Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group, Mr. Philip Cheng said, “GEG has been actively supporting the Macau SAR Government in advancing sports development and promoting synergy between sports and tourism. This year marks our 22nd consecutive year of supporting the Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon and our third consecutive year as one of its organizers, which underscores our continued commitment to bringing vitality to this celebrated event. With Macau co-hosting the National Games this year, GEG will collaborate closely with relevant stakeholders to further enrich the city’s dynamic sports atmosphere. We will curate engaging side activities and invite participation from different community groups, fostering stronger connections between the local community and sports, while showcasing the diverse charm of Macau as a ‘World Centre of Tourism and Leisure’.”

President of the General Association of Athletics of Macau, Chan Pou Sin, stated that the Organizing Committee has completed racecourse measurement, staff training and other key tasks for this largest annual track event in Macao with a professional team. The Committee is optimizing event organization according to international standards, seeking to preserve the event’s historical legacy while also creating a more challenging and visually captivating course for participants.

Registration to start on 11 and 12 October

Places available for the Macao International Marathon this year include 1,800 for the marathon, 4,800 for the half marathon and 5,400 for the mini marathon. The start point will be located at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium, with the marathon and half marathon races starting at 6 a.m. and the mini marathon race starting at 6:15 a.m. The marathon and half-marathon courses will pass by the Governor Nobre de Carvalho Bridge and the World Heritage attraction A-Ma Temple and run along the Sai Van Bridge.

The event this year will once again open for registration on two separate dates with the marathon and the half-marathon starting 9 a.m. on 11 October (Saturday) and the mini marathon starting 9 a.m. on 12 October (Sunday). Anyone interested can register through the event’s website at www.macaomarathon.com or the ‘Macao International Marathon’ mobile application. Places are limited for each category and registration will be closed when all places are filled.

All would-be participants are required to have an online personal account for the ‘Macao International Marathon’ or ‘Macao International 10K’, and those without such an account can create a new one immediately. Upon successfully opening an account, participants can log in to the system for online registration during the registration period. Participants with an existing account should prepare their personal information for registration, including an electronic copy of their identification document and their General Association of Athletics of Macau membership card for the current year (if applicable). Participants who have already opened their personal account online but have forgotten their username and password can reset their password. MPay, BOC Mobile Banking Macau, Visa, MasterCard, UnionPay Online Pay, UnionPay cards, Alipay China and WeChat Pay China are accepted for registration fee payment.

Participants may collect their number bib, timing chip, and the notes to participants on M/F of Broadway Macau™ between 3 and 6 December by presenting their registration receipt and identification document.

Rich elements to elevate the event’s festive atmosphere

In order to further immerse participants, residents and tourists in the festive atmosphere of the event, a series of ancillary activities will once again be held this year, including the ‘2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon Carnival’. The popular “Most Creative Costume Award” will also make a comeback this year. Participants of the 2025 Galaxy Entertainment Macao International Marathon may take a photo with their creative costumes worn during the race, upload the photo and fill in the information required via the ‘Macao International Marathon’ mobile app to join this competition.

Participants are reminded to read carefully the regulations and understand the race route, and are advised to prepare and practice for the event based on their own physical conditions. For more information, please visit the official website www.macaomarathon.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.