Hunters are reminded of special rules in CWD management zone- Units 14 & 18

With some hunting seasons underway and others beginning soon, the Clearwater Region would like to remind hunters of the rules associated with Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).

Clearwater Region hunters must be aware of special rules if they harvest a deer, elk or moose in Units 14 or 18

Idaho Fish and Game Commission established Units 14 and 18 as a “CWD Management Zone,” which means hunters who harvest deer, elk or moose have special rules that include mandatory CWD testing for all harvested or salvaged deer and restrictions on what parts of the animal they can remove from the area for deer, elk, and moose.

CWD MANAGEMENT ZONE restrictions:

It is illegal to possess or transport a full carcass or any part of a deer, elk, or moose taken from Units 14 or 18 in any part of the state outside of these units except quarters, boned-out meat, dried antlers, or cleaned and dried skulls or skull caps (see full list of exceptions).

A CWD sample must be submitted from all harvested or salvaged deer in Units 14 or 18. Hunters may take a CWD sample (lymph nodes taken from the head – review of information on how to collect samples ) in the field, or bring the animal’s head to a check station, drop-off location ( full list of drop-off locations ), or designated regional office.

Rules for any hunter taking an animal to a taxidermist or meat processor:

The animal may be caped and taken to a taxidermist within the CWD management zone, but it may not leave Units 14 or 18. In addition, CWD samples must still be submitted for all harvested deer.

Carcasses may be transported to a meat processor within the CWD management zone but may not leave Units 14 or 18.

In addition to Units 14 and 18, Idaho Fish and Game encourages hunters to collect CWD samples from any harvested or salvaged deer, elk, or moose in all units of the Clearwater Region to monitor for CWD, as well as report symptomatic animals. Hunters may request a CWD sample kit that will be mailed to them.

For a full breakdown of why CWD is important to hunters and wildlife enthusiasts, the dangers of CWD, and what Idaho Fish and Game is doing to monitor and manage CWD, please refer to Idaho Fish and Game’s CWD webpage.

For additional information, please contact the Clearwater Regional office at 208-799-5010.