BostonSight® Elects Michael Nash, MBA, and Ramam Atmakuri, MSc, PMP, to Board of Directors

Mr. Ramam Atmakuri Mr. Michael Nash

NEEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BostonSight announced today it has elected Mr. Michael (Mike) Nash and Mr. Ramam Atmakuri to the BostonSight Board of Directors.Mr. Nash, now a Customer Experience and Technology consultant and mentor, was most recently Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer at HP Inc. where he led all aspects of Customer Experience Strategy, Measurement and Culture. Also at HP, Mr. Nash served as Global Head of Portfolio Strategy and Chief Technologist for Personal Systems. Prior to HP, he was a Vice President in the Kindle business at Amazon.com, and he spent almost 19 years at Microsoft, most recently as Corporate Vice President for Windows Product Management. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science with honors from the Cornell University College of Engineering and an MBA with distinction from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Palmer Scholar. Mr. Nash brings a unique perspective to the board as a BostonSight PROSEpatient for nearly 23 years.Mr. Atmakuri is currently the Executive Vice Chair Emeritus at LV Prasad Eye Institute in India and served earlier as Executive Vice Chair, managing non-clinical operations across their network. He has also served as Vice President and head of global delivery centers in India for multinationals, led multidisciplinary teams across continents, successfully managed mergers and acquisitions, and delivered several multi-million-dollar transformation programs that resulted in business growth. Mr. Atmakuri’s passion for social impact brought him to LV Prasad Eye Institute and now to BostonSight’s Board. He holds a master’s degree in applied statistics, a diploma in operational research, is a Certified Quality Analyst and PMPcertification holder, and has won several awards for project management excellence and global leadership.“Mr. Atmakuri brings strategic leadership in establishing partnerships and a global vision for healthcare in emerging markets, while Mr. Nash is experienced in introducing revolutionary technology that helps to improve customers’ lives,” said Sara Yost, President and CEO of BostonSight. “Their expertise will be invaluable as BostonSight expands and integrates advanced technologies to fuel research, innovation, and industry collaborations that drive the adoption of specialty lenses in the U.S. and worldwide.”About BostonSightBostonSightis a nonprofit healthcare organization that advances the treatment of corneal irregularities and ocular surface disease through specialty lenses. BostonSight’s ongoing commitment to research and achieving optimal patient outcomes via innovative scleral lens design, education, and technology has saved the sight of thousands of people around the world. Learn more at www.bostonsight.org

