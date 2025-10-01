Cravey Real Estate Services Brokers Sale of Modern 47,950 SF Corpus Christi Senior Care Facility

7245 Mcardle Rd

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. successfully brokered the sale of the former St. Gabriel of Corpus Christi Memory Care facility, a 47,950 square foot healthcare property located at 7245 McArdle Road in Corpus Christi, Texas. The property was sold by Texas-LTC, LP to Bucks of America Minutemen LLC, a Texas limited liability company.Built in 2016, the modern facility spans 3.38 acres and offers 48 one-bedroom units and 8 two-bedroom units, providing a total of 64 beds. Each unit includes a private restroom, kitchenette and large windows, while the community features landscaped courtyards and generous common areas. The property was sold vacant, unlicensed and fully furnished, giving the buyer immediate flexibility to reposition the asset for senior living or alternative care use.“The seller is a real estate owner, not an operator, and was motivated to transition the property to a new owner who could bring the right operational vision,” said David Heitzman , Associate at Cravey Real Estate Services, who represented the seller in the transaction. “This facility is one of the most modern senior housing assets in South Texas, and its quality construction, prime location and built-in infrastructure make it an outstanding opportunity for the buyer.”Bucks of America Minutemen, LLC intends to operate the property as a care facility, with plans to incorporate assisted living and memory care services.The sale comes at a time of increasing demand for senior housing and dementia care across Texas. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 459,000 Texans aged 65+ are living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number projected to more than double by 2050. In Nueces County alone, nearly 12% of seniors are estimated to have dementia. Corpus Christi is also recognized as one of the first Dementia Friendly Cities in Texas, underscoring the community’s commitment to awareness, caregiver support and improved quality of life for seniors.“With Corpus Christi’s growing senior population and limited supply of modern facilities, this property is positioned to meet a critical need,” Heitzman added. “Transactions like this demonstrate how real estate can play a direct role in supporting healthcare infrastructure and enhancing community well-being.”The facility’s replacement cost significantly exceeds its appraised value of $6.6 million, making the acquisition a cost-efficient investment compared to new construction. Its location in the thriving Bay Area submarket offers proximity to hospitals, medical providers and residential neighborhoods, ensuring accessibility and long-term demand.For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: dheitzman@craveyrealestate.comAbout Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With more than 50 years of experience, Cravey specializes in brokerage, property management and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties throughout South Texas.

About Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.