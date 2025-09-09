Cravey Real Estate Facilitates Sale of 69.63 Acre Industrial Waterfront Property in Ingleside, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of 600 FM 2725 in Ingleside, Texas, a 69.63 acre industrial waterfront property. Matthew Cravey of Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. represented the seller, a private family holdings group, in the transaction. The buyer, Puerto Los Caballeros Properties, LP, was represented by Gray Gilbert of Partners Real Estate’s Houston office. The final sale price remains confidential, but the asking price for the property was $13,950,000.“This is a significant transaction for Ingleside and the Coastal Bend,” said Matthew Cravey, President of Cravey Real Estate Services. “Waterfront industrial tracts of this size are becoming increasingly scarce, and demand remains strong from companies that want access to the Port of Corpus Christi and the surrounding petrochemical infrastructure.”The property is strategically located southeast of 6th Street and FM 2725, along the eastern boundary of Ingleside city limits. It offers approximately 192 feet of frontage along FM 2725 with all public utilities available. Improvements include built-up caliche over sand with concrete and asphalt paving. A dredged channel measuring 150 to 250 feet wide, 2,600 feet long and approximately 17 feet deep provides direct Intracoastal Waterway access. An additional 8–10 acres in the north central section has been dredged to a depth of 10–15 feet for potential expansion.The site also includes nine separate buildings ranging from 1,600 square feet to 16,200 square feet, offering office, warehouse and shop space. Its size, infrastructure and location make it a prime candidate for logistics, manufacturing and large-scale industrial development.“The Ingleside market continues to attract significant investment,” added Cravey. “Ingleside is strategically positioned along the La Quinta Ship Channel, across from the Port of Corpus Christi and the petrochemical corridor. That broader industrial environment makes properties like this especially appealing, offering buyers both immediate functionality and long-term growth potential.”For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: matt@craveyrealestate.comAbout Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With more than 50 years of experience, Cravey specializes in brokerage, property management, and development services for industrial, office, retail, and land properties throughout South Texas.

