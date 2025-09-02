Heil Law Firm Relocates to One Shoreline Plaza in Corpus Christi

One Shoreline Plaza

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is proud to announce that the Heil Law Firm has officially relocated to Suite 1000N at One Shoreline Plaza , the tallest and most iconic office tower in Texas south of San Antonio. Moving from the Staples Office Building to 800 North Shoreline Boulevard, the firm now enjoys sweeping views of downtown Corpus Christi and the bay from its 4,351 square foot office, positioning itself at the heart of the city’s bustling central business district. Matthew Cravey , President of Cravey Real Estate Services, represented the landlord, One Shoreline Plaza, LLC, in the transaction. Cravey Real Estate is the exclusive leasing broker for One Shoreline Plaza and has facilitated dozens of leases within the project. Beverly Lynn Dickson, Associate at Cravey Real Estate, assisted with property tours and tenant communications during the leasing process.“One Shoreline Plaza is the most renowned office project in South Texas, and we are thrilled to welcome the Heil Law Firm to the building,” said Cravey. “The firm’s reputation for excellence and service aligns well with the prestige and stability of One Shoreline Plaza. This lease is another example of how One Shoreline continues to attract and retain some of the region’s most respected businesses.”Founded in 2004 by Robert J. Heil III, the Heil Law Firm has built a reputation for compassionate, high-quality legal representation for clients across Texas. Specializing in personal injury cases from car accidents to slip-and-fall claims, the firm has achieved a proven record of successful verdicts and settlements. Beyond legal victories, Heil Law Firm gives back to the community, donating a portion of each successful case to causes that support the Coastal Bend region.One Shoreline Plaza itself stands as a landmark on the Corpus Christi skyline. The twin tower complex, built in 1985, combines a 22-story North Tower and a 28-story South Tower, joined by a nine-story central structure and a seven-story parking garage. Inside, tenants enjoy panoramic bay views, granite common areas, covered parking, executive suites and full-service on-site management. The building is home to a wide array of prominent tenants including American Bank, Merrill Lynch, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Wells Fargo Advisors and more.For inquiries or further information, please contact:Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.5541 Bear Ln, Suite 240Corpus Christi, TX 78405Phone: 361-289-5168Email: matt@craveyrealestate.comAbout Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc.Cravey Real Estate Services, Inc. is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Corpus Christi, Texas. With more than 50 years of experience, Cravey specializes in brokerage, property management and development services for industrial, office, retail and land properties throughout South Texas.

