ODeX and Hapag-Lloyd Go Live in Saudi Arabia with Automated SADAD ID Integration for Invoices

ODeX and Hapag-Lloyd launch automated SADAD ID invoicing in Saudi Arabia, cutting delays, boosting accuracy, and streamlining payments under Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia is a vital hub for global trade. By automating SADAD ID integration, ODeX is helping Hapag-Lloyd customers achieve faster operations, higher accuracy, and full compliance.” — Liji Nowal, Founder and CEO of ODeX

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ODeX, the leading digital platform for ocean shipping documentation and payments, has launched its services in Saudi Arabia in partnership with global shipping leader Hapag-Lloyd. This rollout introduces full SADAD ID integration, enabling instant, automated invoice processing for importers, exporters, and logistics providers in the Kingdom.Transforming Invoice Processing in Saudi Arabia----------------------------------------------------------------Saudi Arabia mandates that all invoice payments be made against a SADAD ID issued per invoice. Until now, Hapag-Lloyd customers received these IDs manually via email or phone, creating delays and additional workload. Through ODeX’s integration with Fasah Pay, SADAD IDs are now generated and delivered digitally, ensuring invoices are automatically updated and shared instantly with customers.This upgrade not only speeds up the process but also reduces errors and eliminates the need for manual coordination, aligning with Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation agenda under Vision 2030.Features Now Available to Hapag-Lloyd Customers-------------------------------------------------------------------With this go-live, ODeX enables Hapag-Lloyd customers in Saudi Arabia to access:BL Information and Arrival Notice Presentment for real-time visibility of shipment updates.Invoice Presentment with SADAD ID Visibility, ensuring accurate, compliant payments.Digital Delegation Modules, including requests to Consignees or Carriers by Agents, single or multiple BL delegations, and rule-based blanket delegations.Get Invoice functionality to instantly access non-freight invoices.Delivering Speed, Accuracy, and Transparency------------------------------------------------------------By digitizing critical workflows, customers gain faster turnaround times, fewer manual touchpoints , and complete confidence in regulatory compliance. Invoices, payments, and delegation tasks can all be managed on a unified, secure platform, significantly reducing administrative burden and enhancing operational transparency.“Saudi Arabia is a critical hub for global trade, and this launch is a significant step in delivering faster, compliant, and more transparent solutions to our customers,” said Liji Nowal, CEO of ODeX. “By automating SADAD ID integration through Fasah Pay, we are eliminating inefficiencies and enabling Hapag-Lloyd customers to operate with greater speed and accuracy.”“We are dedicated to enhancing our customers' experience and reducing the time and effort required to manage their transactions,” said Ramy Semism, Head Of Customer Service at Hapag-Lloyd (Saudi Arabia Area). “Our collaboration with ODeX introduces a fully automated online payment solution that streamlines invoice and payment processes, reducing turnaround times. This automation not only ensures greater accuracy and operational efficiency but also provides our customers with real-time visibility and a more seamless, hassle-free experience. By embracing digital innovation, we are proud to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s broader digital transformation goals, contributing to a smarter, more connected logistics ecosystem.”About ODeX----------------ODeX is a pioneering digital platform revolutionizing export-import (EXIM) trade services. The platform automates documentation, payments, and compliance processes for the ocean shipping industry. Currently active in over 23 countries, ODeX connects more than 70,000 organizations across Asia, Africa, and North America, providing seamless collaboration and visibility for stakeholders.For more information, visit www.odexglobal.com About Hapag-Lloyd-------------------------With a fleet of 308 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.4 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has 14,000 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.7 million TEU, including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 135 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 21 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. 3,000 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.Learn more at www.hapag-lloyd.com

