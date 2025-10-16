Lemonpath Enhances Operational Efficiency and Customer Experience with SnapFulfil

Lemonpath partners with SnapFulfil to boost warehouse efficiency, visibility, and customer experience through advanced cloud-based WMS technology.

This partnership futureproofs our operations—SnapFulfil’s advanced functionality delivers the visibility and agility needed to drive customer success.” — Fiona Clubley, Inventory and Sustainability Director at Lemonpath

LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lemonpath Limited , a leading provider of third party logistics (3PL), contract packing, and pre-retailing services, has announced its strategic partnership with SnapFulfil , a premier provider of cloud-based warehouse management solutions (WMS). The move to SnapFulfil is set to significantly enhance Lemonpath’s operational capabilities, streamline customer interactions, and support ambitious growth objectives.Operating from two warehouse sites in Syston, Leicester, and North Road, Loughborough, Lemonpath serves a diverse range of industries, including apparel, beauty, wellness, toys, games, puzzles, food and beverage, and home and garden products. Its expansive logistics and fulfilment services, such as storage, kitting, quality control, labelling, and distribution, cater to a wide client base spanning B2C, B2B, and eCommerce sectors.Prior to selecting the SnapFulfil WMS, Lemonpath identified key limitations in its existing system, including the absence of critical integration capabilities such as EDI and API interfaces. The legacy system restricted the move towards paperless picking, provided insufficient stock visibility and unclear audit trails, and lacked direct integration with essential financial tools such as SAGE invoicing."Our current system significantly hampers our operational efficiency and our ability to scale effectively," explained Fiona Clubley, Inventory and Sustainability Director at Lemonpath. "We needed a solution with built-in functionality to eliminate workarounds, streamline processes, and provide configurable options tailored specifically to our customers' unique requirements. SnapFulfil meets all these criteria and more."The adoption of SnapFulfil's advanced cloud-based WMS will deliver transformative changes to Lemonpath’s operations, notably:Enhanced EDI and API integration capabilities, significantly reducing onboarding timelines and IT costs, vital for accelerating growth and expanding year-round contracts.Improved real-time inventory visibility, accuracy, and control, leading to optimised pick walks, replenishments, and overall stock management.Implementation of paperless picking, substantially reducing manual processes, improving accuracy, and significantly increasing operational efficiency.Direct integration with SAGE invoicing, removing reliance on middleware and complex spreadsheets, thus streamlining workflows and enhancing reporting accuracy.Self-service options for clients through automated tracking, profile management, and detailed performance reporting, ensuring greater transparency and stronger client relationships."This new partnership with SnapFulfil marks an exciting milestone for Lemonpath," added Fiona Clubley. "The collaboration allows us to futureproof our operations and sustain growth long-term. Enhanced functionality and visibility provided by SnapFulfil will transform how efficiently we manage stock and orders, directly benefiting our customers with improved accuracy, speed, and transparency."“We’re ecstatic to be working with Lemonpath to enhance their warehouse operations, customer experience, and boost their overall standing as one of the UK’s leading 3PLs through intelligent, resilient warehouse management,” said Chris White, Chief Revenue Officer EMEA at SnapFulfil.For Lemonpath, SnapFulfil’s flexible and scalable platform represents a significant step forward in delivering superior customer experiences and driving operational excellence.About Lemonpath------------------------Lemonpath Limited provides comprehensive logistics, contract packing, and pre-retailing services tailored to retail and eCommerce clients across diverse industries. With warehouse facilities in Leicester and Loughborough, Lemonpath delivers solutions designed to streamline supply chains and enhance speed to market.About SnapFulfil----------------------SnapFulfil, a product of Synergy Logistics, delivers a cloud-based, Tier 1 warehouse management system renowned for rapid deployment, configurability, and scalability. With over 50 years of expertise in warehousing and fulfilment, SnapFulfil helps businesses of all sizes optimize inventory, enhance operational efficiency, and support growth through innovative, user-friendly technology.For media enquiries and interview requests, contact:

