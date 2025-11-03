Asia-Pacific Freight Market Faces Capacity Challenges Amid Rising Demand and Geopolitical Tensions

US Tariff Update

Dimerco’s Nov report reveals tightening freight capacity, tariff uncertainty, and rising demand across Asia-Pacific as peak season and trade tensions collide.

Tariff shifts and carrier discipline will decide how long this rebound lasts. Importers are cautious now, expecting a slower year-end before restocking in early 2026.” — Ted Chen, Director of Ocean Freight, Global Sales and Marketing, Dimerco

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The latest Asia-Pacific Freight Report from global logistics provider Dimerco highlights ongoing shifts in the freight market driven by manufacturing fluctuations, geopolitical developments, and capacity constraints as the holiday season approaches.According to Dimerco's analysis, the global manufacturing PMI edged slightly downward to 50.8 in September, signifying modest growth amidst subdued overall demand. The USA and India showed robust manufacturing activity, whereas markets such as Taiwan and South Korea indicated contraction due to varying regional economic conditions. Transpacific air freight demand surged notably ahead of year-end, propelled by high-tech and consumer electronics launches, e-commerce promotions ahead of Black Friday, and the U.S. market’s aluminum coil shortage. Shippers are advised to anticipate tight capacity, especially given the temporary pause on US-China tariffs expiring mid-November, which has led to significant front-loading of shipments.Ocean freight carriers have implemented substantial capacity adjustments, with approximately 7% of scheduled sailings canceled to stabilize freight rates. Notably, the introduction of the General Rate Increase (GRI) has begun showing positive impacts on rates. However, uncertainty remains high due to new USTR 301 Port Charges on Chinese vessels and reciprocal tariffs, which are forecasted to impact trade patterns significantly.“Whether this rebound holds will depend on how tariff policies , geopolitical risks, and carrier discipline evolve in the coming weeks,” said Ted Chen, Director of Ocean Freight, Global Sales and Marketing at Dimerco Express Group. “For now, many importers remain in observation mode after front-loading shipments earlier this year to build inventory. The remainder of 2025 is likely to stay subdued, though inventory replenishment could gradually resume in early 2026.”Regionally, freight capacity is tightening considerably in Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, India, and Mexico, with air freight markets particularly strained. In China, strong e-commerce demand coupled with pre-tariff shipping has sharply raised air and ocean freight rates, particularly to the US West Coast (USWC). South China and Hong Kong face rising congestion and increased shipment volumes driven by seasonal demand. Australia’s port congestion and equipment shortages are also constraining freight availability.European air freight remains constrained due to disruptions from the Everest ransomware attack affecting major airports, while ocean freight carriers cautiously expand in the Red Sea region despite lingering security risks.Dimerco advises shippers to plan ahead, book early, and monitor ongoing tariff negotiations and geopolitical developments closely to mitigate supply chain disruptions.For comprehensive insights and detailed market forecasts, download the full November 2025 Asia-Pacific Freight Report For media enquiries, contact:

